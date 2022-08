Vince Gill has canceled several upcoming shows after his wife, Christian singer Amy Grant, was hospitalized on Wednesday (July 27). Country Now reports that Gill has canceled upcoming performances that were scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 28) at the Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, N.C., as well as Friday (July 29) and Saturday (July 30) at the Capitol One Hall in Tysons, Va. A representative for Gill confirmed to the outlet that Gill did not expect to reschedule the canceled dates at publication time.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO