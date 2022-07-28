Murray, unions hail passage of CHIPS Act

www.thestand.org
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
thecentersquare.com
Not all in Ohio happy with federal CHIPS Act passage
(The Center Square) – Intel is ready to move forward with its planned $20 billion new plant in central Ohio after Congress moved forward with the CHIPS Act this week, but some Ohio congressmen believe giving money to big business was the wrong move. U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, Warren...
‘Holy s--t’: Surprise Senate deal sets stage for record climate change package
An aggressive effort to sway Sen. Joe Manchin managed to salvage a package that its authors say will help drive sharp cuts in greenhouse gases.
Trump-backed challenger tries to primary Rep. Newhouse in Washington's 4th District
(The Center Square) – Four-term Rep. Dan Newhouse faces six Republican challengers in the deep-red Fourth Congressional District primary election on Aug. 2. Loren Culp, a retired law enforcement officer and the GOP's gubernatorial candidate in 2020, is a leading contender for the seat that Newhouse has held since 2014.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nine Texas Congressional Republicans vote to expand chain migration
(The Center Square) – After Texas judges declared an invasion at the Texas-Mexico border and Gov. Greg Abbott continues to expand border security efforts, nine Texas Congressional Republicans voted to alter a federal program that critics argue facilitates chain migration. Two represent border communities: U.S. Reps. Tony Gonzalez and Mayra Flores.
thecentersquare.com
Texas jury hands flight attendant $5.1 million win in fight over forced union fees
(The Center Square) – A jury in federal district court in Dallas unanimously sided with a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant, handing a stinging defeat to the airlines and union in a battle over forced union dues that’s gone on for five years. Southwest issued a statement saying...
Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in U.S. drone strike in downtown Kabul
KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a "precision" strike in the centre of Kabul, the Afghanistan capital, President Joe Biden said, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
RELATED PEOPLE
California teachers union questioned for celebrating 'National Parents Day': 'Some nerve'
Critics called the California Teachers Association hypocritical for recognizing National Parents Day on Twitter Sunday. "Happy #NationalParentsDay!" the group tweeted. "A major factor in student success is an involved support system outside of school. When parents are involved in their children’s education, kids do better in school! #WeAreCTA." Parent...
Hawaii receives its last shipment of coal before shuttering last power plant
On Wednesday, Hawaii received its last shipment of coal before closing its last functioning coal plant.
13 Benefits Every Veteran is Entitled To
There are an estimated 19 million veterans in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. These former service men and women were members of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, Non-Defense (such as Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), and Reserve Forces. Veterans are entitled to […]
The 'Inflation Reduction Act' Won't Actually Reduce Inflation
Complicated pieces of legislation rarely live up to the glitzy names scrawled across the first page. But even by that familiar standard, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is going to disappoint anyone excited by its title. The bill, introduced last week after a long-awaited deal was struck between Senate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Legal U.S. residency no longer required to receive Colorado benefits
With little notice, Colorado took a huge step this month toward becoming a refuge for undocumented immigrants.Driving the news: Legal U.S. residency is no longer required to obtain state and local government benefits, professional licenses or business permits under a law that took effect July 1.The 2021 law signed by Gov. Jared Polis makes available state benefits, including dental care, mental health counseling and family services. It also expands eligibility for property tax, rent and utility subsidies. The estimated cost for expanding eligibility to immigrants is $12 million a year, according to a legislative analysis.What to watch: The city of...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US to send $550m of new weapons; three killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say
Shipment to include ammunition for rocket launchers; minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say
The Gas Industry Is Pumping Money Into A Tiny Local Race To Crush A Climate Champion
Alex Ramel took the lead on electrifying buildings in Washington state — and fossil fuel interests want to make an example of him.
Washington Examiner
Manchin-Schumer deal provisions aim to keep nuclear alive and build new plants
Renewable energy technologies are perhaps the biggest winners in Democrats' new budget deal, but the legislation also extends support for nuclear power, another key technology that's widely recognized as essential to reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. The deal would offer a mix of tax incentives to nuclear power generators and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's how the Senate reconciliation bill would actually affect inflation
The latest Senate budget reconciliation deal is titled the Inflation Reduction Act -- but the bill would likely do little to actually curb rapidly rising prices, particularly in the short term, some experts say. Other economists, though, are more bullish on the bill's prospects to fight inflation.
Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say
Environmental advocates are largely praising the climate provisions in Senate Democrats’ massive taxes, health care and energy bill released this week, saying even with provisions to help the fossil fuel industry, the measure represents a historic step toward addressing the climate crisis. The 725-page bill — made public mere hours after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III and […] The post Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Stimulus funds available for renters in Washington
money in handPhoto by 401k2012 (Creative Commons) Are you a renter in Washington? If so, you know that rent is on the rise, whether it's 60 dollars or a few 100 dollars a month, that additional payment really can add up when it comes to your monthly expenses.
California can’t impose ‘sprawling’ enviro regulations on Tribes’ casino plans
(Reuters) - California cannot seek environmental concessions from five Native American Tribes during negotiations to renew their contracts to operate “Las Vegas style” casinos, a federal appeals court held.
Comments / 0