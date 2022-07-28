ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Obituary for Kathy Lynn Farris

pcpatriot.com
 4 days ago
pcpatriot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Karen Faye Webb Duncan

Karen Faye Webb Duncan, age 57 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the home of her parents. Born July 7, 1965 in Radford she was the daughter of Harman Albert Webb & Pamela Reed Webb. Karen was an assistant manager at Arby’s where she had worked over...
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Hawthorne, Haley Elizabeth

It is with profound sadness that the family of Haley Elizabeth Hawthorne announce her sudden passing on July 24, 2022 at the age of 30 years old. She is now at peace, joining her Mamaw Eleanor “Louise” Hawthorne, her Papaw Ward “Mac” Hawthorne, as well as her uncles Jim Hawthorne and Tim Reynolds.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Betty Quesenberry Akers

Betty Quesenberry Akers, age 89, Pulaski entered into rest on July 26, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehab. She was born on March 15, 1933, in Draper, the daughter of Clyde Smith Quesenberry Sr and Nannie Alverta Windle Quesenberry. Betty was a Granddaughter to James W & Mary Elizabeth Quesenberry as well as William F & Bessie A Jones Windle.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Hagen, Shelor, Williams recognized by General Assembly

Delegate Marie March threw out the first pitch at last Friday night’s Pulaski River Turtles game at Calfee Park in Pulaski. But her primary reason for visiting the ball park was to present Commending Resolutions to (from left) David Hagan, Larry Shelor and Mike Williams. March introduced the three resolutions during the last session of the Virginia General Assembly with each being approved by the House of Delegates and State Senate. She recently presented such a resolution to the New River Resource Authority.
PULASKI, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pulaski, VA
Obituaries
City
Pulaski, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Radford, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

FloydFest belongs in our county

Legendary Bluegrass musician and singer Sam Bush is a favorite in our household, especially because he is an avowed fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball program and often appears on stage wearing a jersey of the club. He was also gracious enough to give us permission to use his...
WSLS

FloydFest returns for final hurrah at old site

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Bring out the tents and the shades because FloydFest is here. Deemed as the magical mountain, thousands of people are enjoying the festival in its original home before it moves to Floyd County next year. Around 9,000 people packed 75 acres of Patrick County on...
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Two arrested after breaking and entering in Hardy

Two women were arrested after an alleged breaking and entering was reported Monday, July 18, at a residential construction site on the 100 block of Windridge Parkway in Hardy. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call at approximately 4 a.m. July 18 for a possible breaking and entering in progress at the nearby site.
HARDY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Church#Pulaski Grandchildren#Pulaski Memorial#Bower Funeral Homes
pcpatriot.com

VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3

Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
Cheryl E Preston

Angels of Assisi is requesting donations for rescued beagles

Angels of Assis is assisting with rescued beaglesWDBJ7. WDBJ7 is reporting that more than 50 of the 4000 beagles rescued from an animal testing center are headed to the Angels of Assisi nonprofit in Roanoke. Donations are being requested to help care for the dogs who were being bred to be used in laboratory testing. The animals were being held in Envigo RMS in Cumberland Virginia where they were not being treated properly.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Interested? 62 rescued beagles await adoption in Roanoke

62 of the beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are now in the care of Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, and if you are interested in adopting any of them, you can begin the process right now. Most of the beagles sent here are nursing litters, and most of them are currently in foster homes until they are ready for adoption, and that will probably occur three to four weeks from now. Angels of Assisi expects even more Beagles to arrive late next week, but she does not yet know exactly how many. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cheryl E Preston

Montgomery County construction worker falls 21 feet to his death near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA

Elliston man dies after falling 21 feet to the ground. A Montgomery County construction worker fell to his death Friday morning at a construction sight near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, Virginia. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. on July 29, deputies and EMS from the Alleghany County/Covington Sherriff's office arrived at the site to investigate a report that a worker had fallen.
WDBJ7.com

Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic delays on I-81

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County emergency responders responded to a tractor-trailer fire along I-81 South Saturday morning. Officials say it happened just before 6:00 a.m. Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Medic 131 were dispatched to mile marker 129 for the fire. When they arrived,...
WVNS

Car accident in front of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a minor car accident was reported on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley in front of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Dispatchers said the Beckley City Fire Department and the Beckley Police Department both are on scene, along with Jan Care Ambulance. At this time, there are no injuries or deaths to report as a result of the accident.
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Person dies after smoking while on oxygen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person died Wednesday in Roanoke after smoking while using oxygen. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 10th block of 12 ½ Street SW for reports of a person who appeared to have died from a fire-related injury. Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office and Roanoke Police Department have determined the fire started as a result of smoking while on oxygen.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Prosecutors seek 37-year prison sentence for former Roanoke gang leader

ROANOKE, Va. – Prosecutors are requesting a 37-year prison sentence be imposed on a former Roanoke gang leader, who they say is responsible for the deaths of two young men, one of who was just 17 years old. As we’ve previously reported, in Nov. 2021, Sean Denzel Guerrant, also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy