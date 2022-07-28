Obituary for Kathy Lynn Farris

pcpatriot.com
Related
Obituary for Karen Faye Webb Duncan
Karen Faye Webb Duncan, age 57 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the home of her parents. Born July 7, 1965 in Radford she was the daughter of Harman Albert Webb & Pamela Reed Webb. Karen was an assistant manager at Arby’s where she had worked over...
NRVNews
Hawthorne, Haley Elizabeth
It is with profound sadness that the family of Haley Elizabeth Hawthorne announce her sudden passing on July 24, 2022 at the age of 30 years old. She is now at peace, joining her Mamaw Eleanor “Louise” Hawthorne, her Papaw Ward “Mac” Hawthorne, as well as her uncles Jim Hawthorne and Tim Reynolds.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Betty Quesenberry Akers
Betty Quesenberry Akers, age 89, Pulaski entered into rest on July 26, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehab. She was born on March 15, 1933, in Draper, the daughter of Clyde Smith Quesenberry Sr and Nannie Alverta Windle Quesenberry. Betty was a Granddaughter to James W & Mary Elizabeth Quesenberry as well as William F & Bessie A Jones Windle.
pcpatriot.com
Hagen, Shelor, Williams recognized by General Assembly
Delegate Marie March threw out the first pitch at last Friday night’s Pulaski River Turtles game at Calfee Park in Pulaski. But her primary reason for visiting the ball park was to present Commending Resolutions to (from left) David Hagan, Larry Shelor and Mike Williams. March introduced the three resolutions during the last session of the Virginia General Assembly with each being approved by the House of Delegates and State Senate. She recently presented such a resolution to the New River Resource Authority.
pcpatriot.com
VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3
Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
Angels of Assisi is requesting donations for rescued beagles
Angels of Assis is assisting with rescued beaglesWDBJ7. WDBJ7 is reporting that more than 50 of the 4000 beagles rescued from an animal testing center are headed to the Angels of Assisi nonprofit in Roanoke. Donations are being requested to help care for the dogs who were being bred to be used in laboratory testing. The animals were being held in Envigo RMS in Cumberland Virginia where they were not being treated properly.
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Roanoke’s Belmont Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Exactly one week after discovering a woman’s body in a southeast Roanoke park, police announced that a man had been taken into custody on a murder charge. The Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a “suspicious situation” in Belmont Park at approximately...
wfirnews.com
Interested? 62 rescued beagles await adoption in Roanoke
62 of the beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are now in the care of Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, and if you are interested in adopting any of them, you can begin the process right now. Most of the beagles sent here are nursing litters, and most of them are currently in foster homes until they are ready for adoption, and that will probably occur three to four weeks from now. Angels of Assisi expects even more Beagles to arrive late next week, but she does not yet know exactly how many. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
