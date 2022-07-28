ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Tom Aspinall knee injury update: UFC heavyweight headed for surgery ‘early next week’

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
DALLAS, TX
MMAmania.com

Breaking: Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight canceled because ‘Gold Blooded’ can’t make weight

The upcoming boxing match between social media star Jake Paul and professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. has been officially canceled. This is according to a recent press release by Most Valuable Promotions (shown below). The fight cancelation was also announced during tonight’s Showtime broadcast for Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. Apparently Rahman Jr. is experiencing some weight issues and will not be able to compete.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC odds: Amanda Nunes opens as huge betting favorite for Julianna Pena rubber match

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is campaigning for an immediate rematch against current 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes after "The Venezuelan Vixen" got smashed en route to a lopsided decision loss at UFC 277. The result of their July 31 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner left the score tied at one...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Sergei Pavlovich
MMAmania.com

SummerSlam 2022 start time, full fight card details | Reigns vs. Lesnar

While some combat fans will be tuning in for UFC 277 later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from Dallas, Tex., others will be crossing over to NBC’s Peacock streaming service to watch World Wrestling Entertainment’s annual SummerSlam event. This will be WWE’s first...
WWE
FOX Sports

Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam

YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ufc London#British
MMAmania.com

WWE SummerSlam highlights: Brock Lesnar lifts ring with tractor, loses to Roman Reigns in main event

There was some question as to what the future holds for Brock Lesnar following the retirement of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, but the “Beast Incarnate” still showed up to WWE’s SummerSlam last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on NBC’s Peacock TV from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lesnar met WWE Universal Champion and familiar foe, Roman Reigns, in the main event.
NASHVILLE, TN
mmanews.com

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Results & Highlights

UFC 277 takes place tonight from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see the highly anticipated rematch between women’s bantamweight champ Julianna Peña and the widely acclaimed WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes. While in the co-main, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will do battle for the flyweight interim title.
DALLAS, TX
Fightful

Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW

Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena trilogy? PFL champ Kayla Harrison has other ideas...

Amanda Nunes is once again the UFC women’s bantamweight champion after a five-round shellacking of former 135-pound titleholder Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The tough-as-nails Pena, who upset Nunes for the division title at UFC 269 last December, certainly put up a fight across their 25-minute affair, but this night belonged to “Lioness” from start to finish (watch the video highlights here).
DALLAS, TX
MMAmania.com

UFC 277, The Morning After: Amanda Nunes returns UFC to normalcy

When Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes back in Dec. 2021, it was an utterly shocking result. There was no real reason to believe in Pena on paper. She had self-belief and heart, a pair of great attributes, but Nunes had every conceivable technical and athletic advantage. Pena won anyway, actually made it look fairly easy, and a lot of fight fans were left scratching their heads in confusion.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Newly retired James Krause: ‘I make more money gambling on MMA than I do anything else’

James Krause is calling it a career as a fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA), but he’s still keeping a very close eye on the sport he loves. The 36-year-old Glory MMA & Fitness leading man had been majorly splitting fighter and coaching duties throughout the latter stretch of his 36-fight run. Last earning a unanimous decision win over Claudio Silva in Oct. 2020, Krause most recently helped crown a new champion when cornering Brandon Moreno this past weekend (July 31, 2022) at UFC 277 (watch highlights).
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor gushes over GOATs, goers, and quads in lengthy UFC 277 rant

Conor McGregor really enjoyed UFC 277, and all the warriors that competed on the card that night. “The Notorious” took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to share his thoughts on the pay-per-view event in a series of excited Voice recordings. If he sounded a little, um, loose ... it’s because he was. McGregor admitted he’d enjoyed a “few hits of a blunt, big blunts,” which explains why he almost starts rapping at points and turns his Irish brogue up to eleven.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy