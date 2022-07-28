Tom Aspinall knee injury update: UFC heavyweight headed for surgery ‘early next week’

Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO