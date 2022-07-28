Tom Aspinall knee injury update: UFC heavyweight headed for surgery ‘early next week’

www.mmamania.com
MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
UFC 277 results: Amanda Nunes avenges loss to Julianna Peña, becomes champ-champ again in bloody battle
Amanda Nunes is the new women’s bantamweight champion – again. In the UFC 277 main event, Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) defeated Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) to become double champion for the second time. The bout sat atop the card Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
MMAmania.com
Breaking: Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight canceled because ‘Gold Blooded’ can’t make weight
The upcoming boxing match between social media star Jake Paul and professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. has been officially canceled. This is according to a recent press release by Most Valuable Promotions (shown below). The fight cancelation was also announced during tonight’s Showtime broadcast for Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. Apparently Rahman Jr. is experiencing some weight issues and will not be able to compete.
MMAmania.com
UFC odds: Amanda Nunes opens as huge betting favorite for Julianna Pena rubber match
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is campaigning for an immediate rematch against current 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes after "The Venezuelan Vixen" got smashed en route to a lopsided decision loss at UFC 277. The result of their July 31 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner left the score tied at one...
Watch YouTuber Logan Paul got knocked out cold by UFC fighter Paulo Costa during sparring session
UFC fighter Paulo Costa became famous after "knocking out" YouTube boxer Logan Paul. A clip released by Paul shows him being flattened by UFC fighter Costa back in 2020 while training for his own career in the octagon. However a boxing sparring session appeared to take its toll on Paul...
MMAmania.com
SummerSlam 2022 start time, full fight card details | Reigns vs. Lesnar
While some combat fans will be tuning in for UFC 277 later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from Dallas, Tex., others will be crossing over to NBC’s Peacock streaming service to watch World Wrestling Entertainment’s annual SummerSlam event. This will be WWE’s first...
FOX Sports
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison confident Amanda Nunes will win at UFC 277, calls Julianna Pena’s first win ‘just a fluke’
Undefeated women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) star Kayla Harrison believes former training partner, Amanda Nunes, will defeat Julianna Pena to reclaim her UFC women’s bantamweight title later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
MMAmania.com
WWE SummerSlam highlights: Brock Lesnar lifts ring with tractor, loses to Roman Reigns in main event
There was some question as to what the future holds for Brock Lesnar following the retirement of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, but the “Beast Incarnate” still showed up to WWE’s SummerSlam last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on NBC’s Peacock TV from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lesnar met WWE Universal Champion and familiar foe, Roman Reigns, in the main event.
mmanews.com
UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Results & Highlights
UFC 277 takes place tonight from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see the highly anticipated rematch between women’s bantamweight champ Julianna Peña and the widely acclaimed WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes. While in the co-main, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will do battle for the flyweight interim title.
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith hoping for title shot with win over ‘very basic’ Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277
Anthony Smith believes he’s on the cusp of another light heavyweight title shot if he’s able to defeat rising contender Magomed Ankalaev tomorrow night (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. LIVE! Watch UFC 277...
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
MMAmania.com
Fraud! Sneaky Jake Paul leaks Hasim Rahman Jr. weigh-in video — ‘Fake fighter’
Undefeated cruiserweight Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. this Sat. night (Aug. 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, part of a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card that also featured Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal at featherweight. The entire event has since been canceled. Paul...
MMAmania.com
Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena trilogy? PFL champ Kayla Harrison has other ideas...
Amanda Nunes is once again the UFC women’s bantamweight champion after a five-round shellacking of former 135-pound titleholder Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The tough-as-nails Pena, who upset Nunes for the division title at UFC 269 last December, certainly put up a fight across their 25-minute affair, but this night belonged to “Lioness” from start to finish (watch the video highlights here).
MMAmania.com
UFC 277 live stream results, radio-style PPV watch party | Nunes vs. Pena 2
Can you ever get back what you lost ... even if you win it? That’s the question for Amanda Nunes heading UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The former “double champ” looks to reclaim the women’s...
MMA Fighter Blake Perry Gets His Nose So Broken He Looks Like A Picasso
The athlete appeared to poke fun at his newly rearranged face.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Deiveson Figueiredo shuts down Joe Rogan’s erroneous claim Figgy is done at 125 and not ‘real’ champ
Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno captured the interim 125-pound title with a thrilling third-round knockout over top contender Kai Kara France as part of the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (July 30) at American Airlines Center in Dallas. As far as UFC color commentator Joe Rogan...
MMAmania.com
UFC 277, The Morning After: Amanda Nunes returns UFC to normalcy
When Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes back in Dec. 2021, it was an utterly shocking result. There was no real reason to believe in Pena on paper. She had self-belief and heart, a pair of great attributes, but Nunes had every conceivable technical and athletic advantage. Pena won anyway, actually made it look fairly easy, and a lot of fight fans were left scratching their heads in confusion.
MMAmania.com
Newly retired James Krause: ‘I make more money gambling on MMA than I do anything else’
James Krause is calling it a career as a fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA), but he’s still keeping a very close eye on the sport he loves. The 36-year-old Glory MMA & Fitness leading man had been majorly splitting fighter and coaching duties throughout the latter stretch of his 36-fight run. Last earning a unanimous decision win over Claudio Silva in Oct. 2020, Krause most recently helped crown a new champion when cornering Brandon Moreno this past weekend (July 31, 2022) at UFC 277 (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor gushes over GOATs, goers, and quads in lengthy UFC 277 rant
Conor McGregor really enjoyed UFC 277, and all the warriors that competed on the card that night. “The Notorious” took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to share his thoughts on the pay-per-view event in a series of excited Voice recordings. If he sounded a little, um, loose ... it’s because he was. McGregor admitted he’d enjoyed a “few hits of a blunt, big blunts,” which explains why he almost starts rapping at points and turns his Irish brogue up to eleven.
