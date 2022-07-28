ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man receiving care at Detroit hospital goes missing

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are asking for tips from the public about a man who went missing from the Detroit Receiving Hospital while receiving care for his mental illness.

Sean Crabtree, 33, was last seen at the hospital on 4201 Saint Antoine in Midtown, on Wednesday, July 26, at around 8:30 p.m.

Crabtree is described as a white male, 5'10'' tall and weighing around 160 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a teal-colored polo and gray sweatshirts.

He was also carrying a small radio with a long antenna and earbuds attached to it.

According to his mother, Crabtree lives with Schizophrenia.

Anyone who has seen Jackson, or who may know of her whereabouts, is asked to call the DPD's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340. To remain 100% anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587). Tips may also be submitted online at this link .

