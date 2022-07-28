ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Spoiler: AEW Star Turns Heel And Joins Stokely Hathaway

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish

At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
WWE
Outsider.com

Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match

Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
WWE
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Lambert
Person
Matt Sydal
Person
Sonjay Dutt
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Satnam Singh
Person
Jay Lethal
MMA Fighting

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
DALLAS, TX
PWMania

Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
WWE
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
wrestlinginc.com

Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE

As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Page
PWMania

WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022

The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Bayley returned at WWE SummerSlam alongside Io Shirai, Dakota Kai and fans were loving it

Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai all returned at WWE SummerSlam 2022, and fans lost their minds. SummerSlam 2022 was a historic one, as this was the first premium live event without Vince McMahon not in charge of the creative direction of the programming. Now, Triple H is the head of creative, and he had the chance to make a statement in WWE’s biggest event of the summer. And he wasted no time in doing so.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Big Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW Under Triple H

Since SummerSlam is one of their largest pay-per-view events of the year, the RAW following it is often a bigger show than usual since the WWE expects more viewers tuning in to see what the fallout is. With Triple H expected to make changes behind the scenes, tonight’s show might...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam

The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SummerSlam Opening & Closing Matches Revealed, Riddle Spoiler

WWE SummerSlam is just a few hours away (the main show starts at 8 p.m. ET) and it was revealed which matches will be opening and closing tonight’s event. According to PWInsider, the opening match will be Bianca Belair defending the “Raw” Women’s Title against Becky Lynch.
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

Catch You Later: WWE Star Attacked On SmackDown, May Miss Some Time

That could be some time off. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers in the world today and you will see a lot of them on WWE television. While there are some problems with the presentation at times, the wrestlers’ talent is certainly there and cannot be questioned in some cases. However, sometimes a wrestler will need to be out of action for one reason or another and that might be the case again.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Deeply Hurt After Being Left Off WrestleMania

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year so it makes sense that everyone on the roster hopes to land a spot on the show. In recent years WrestleMania has been a two night event, but there are still a number of stars who don’t end up getting featured on the show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Star Seemingly Injured At WWE SummerSlam

Big news coming out of last night centered around the first match of the show when Bianca Belair successfully defended her “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. This was, by all means, a full circle moment for ‘The EST of WWE,’ considering last year’s SummerSlam featured the same singles match but for the “SmackDown” Women’s Title. On that particular occasion, Lynch would defeat Belair in a rapid 26 seconds — a far cry from how the competitive, back-and-forth match played out last night at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy