Spoiler: AEW Star Turns Heel And Joins Stokely Hathaway

Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match
Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
Bayley returned at WWE SummerSlam alongside Io Shirai, Dakota Kai and fans were loving it
Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai all returned at WWE SummerSlam 2022, and fans lost their minds. SummerSlam 2022 was a historic one, as this was the first premium live event without Vince McMahon not in charge of the creative direction of the programming. Now, Triple H is the head of creative, and he had the chance to make a statement in WWE’s biggest event of the summer. And he wasted no time in doing so.
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
Big Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW Under Triple H
Since SummerSlam is one of their largest pay-per-view events of the year, the RAW following it is often a bigger show than usual since the WWE expects more viewers tuning in to see what the fallout is. With Triple H expected to make changes behind the scenes, tonight’s show might...
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam
The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
WWE SummerSlam Opening & Closing Matches Revealed, Riddle Spoiler
WWE SummerSlam is just a few hours away (the main show starts at 8 p.m. ET) and it was revealed which matches will be opening and closing tonight’s event. According to PWInsider, the opening match will be Bianca Belair defending the “Raw” Women’s Title against Becky Lynch.
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
Catch You Later: WWE Star Attacked On SmackDown, May Miss Some Time
That could be some time off. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers in the world today and you will see a lot of them on WWE television. While there are some problems with the presentation at times, the wrestlers’ talent is certainly there and cannot be questioned in some cases. However, sometimes a wrestler will need to be out of action for one reason or another and that might be the case again.
Former Champion Deeply Hurt After Being Left Off WrestleMania
WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year so it makes sense that everyone on the roster hopes to land a spot on the show. In recent years WrestleMania has been a two night event, but there are still a number of stars who don’t end up getting featured on the show.
Top Star Seemingly Injured At WWE SummerSlam
Big news coming out of last night centered around the first match of the show when Bianca Belair successfully defended her “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. This was, by all means, a full circle moment for ‘The EST of WWE,’ considering last year’s SummerSlam featured the same singles match but for the “SmackDown” Women’s Title. On that particular occasion, Lynch would defeat Belair in a rapid 26 seconds — a far cry from how the competitive, back-and-forth match played out last night at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”
