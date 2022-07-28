The Pixel 6a is a good phone, but is it the right way forward for the budget line?. Google’s Pixel A series has a well-defined formula at this point. The budget series flirts with flagship properties like light, smooth software, and advanced camera processing while cutting a few corners to keep the price affordable. It’s worked well so far, with devices like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a garnering plenty of praise over the years. Now, we have the Google Pixel 6a. It follows most rules yet blurs the line between budget and flagship like never before. The Pixel 6a takes some solid strides but puts almost all of its eggs in the same basket. It’s enough to make me wonder: Has Google lost its way with the Pixel A series?

