Has Google lost its way with the Pixel A series?
The Pixel 6a is a good phone, but is it the right way forward for the budget line?. Google’s Pixel A series has a well-defined formula at this point. The budget series flirts with flagship properties like light, smooth software, and advanced camera processing while cutting a few corners to keep the price affordable. It’s worked well so far, with devices like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a garnering plenty of praise over the years. Now, we have the Google Pixel 6a. It follows most rules yet blurs the line between budget and flagship like never before. The Pixel 6a takes some solid strides but puts almost all of its eggs in the same basket. It’s enough to make me wonder: Has Google lost its way with the Pixel A series?
All signs point to Android 13 launch in September 2022
It's time to play the waiting game. A new post from Google hints strongly that Android 13 will launch sometime in September. The new security notes for the mobile OS show a number of issues that will be covered by a patch for Android 13 on September 1, 2022. Google...
How to turn your AirPods noise-cancelling on or off
It's easy to turn noise canceling on and off. Here's how. If you have the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, you know they’ve got noise-cancelling. But how do you turn noise-cancelling on or off on AirPods? This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to do this on an iPhone or a Mac.
Daily Authority: 🍄 Want a Galaxy GameBoy?
Is this a healthy way to spend $37? If you love retro games and quirky accessories, absolutely. 🐱 Good day, and welcome to the Daily Authority. We hope you had a wonderful weekend. I’m a few weeks late, but I finally found time to get into Stray. I wish someone had told me what happens immediately after the tutorial.
How to screen record on iPhone or iPad
You don't need any third-party apps. Screen recording is a nifty feature, and it’s easily accessible on your iPhone and iPad as well. You don’t need any third-party app, as this feature comes built right into iOS and iPadOS. There are a couple of easy steps involved. Here’s how to screen record on iPhone or iPad.
Some Galaxy S22 owners report refresh rate bug while using streaming apps
This can cause your Netflix video to stutter. Some Samsung Galaxy S22 phone owners claim they have seen some issues with the phone’s adaptive display feature. They claim the display goes down to a lower refresh rate after a period of inactivity, which causes video in streaming apps to stutter.
New leak may have given us Pixel 7 launch, release dates
You'll have to wait over two months if this leak is true. The Pixel 7 launch event could apparently take place on October 6. The phones are said to go on sale from October 13. Google surprised us back in May when it confirmed the existence of the Pixel 7 series phones and gave us a peek at their designs. The company only confirmed a fall 2022 launch window at the time, now a YouTuber and frequent leaker may have given us the exact dates.
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (2H) review: Reworking the basics
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (2H) The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (2H) is a well-rounded Chromebook that balances design, display, build quality, and battery life. The slow flash memory and middling processor mean it's not the best for heavier workloads, but for students and casual users, the Spin 513 (2H) is a good choice.
The Nvidia Shield TV is the exception to the disposable technology rule
If a seven-year-old TV streamer can do it, a modern smartphone should too. Technology release cycles have never been shorter. Incredible exchange bonuses and affordable contracts tempt us to be on the bleeding edge of smartphone technology. Amazon refreshes its TV dongles every other year with minor performance enhancements. Television brands urge users to upgrade to ever higher resolutions without content to back it up. But it doesn’t always have to be the case. Seven years ago, I purchased a purpose-built device that was both ridiculously overpowered for the task at hand and incredibly well-tuned to do one thing. And that device is still rocking right now. Yes, I’m talking about the Nvidia Shield TV streamer.
You told us: You definitely won't buy a phone with ads if it were cheaper
This poll wasn't even close, as 90% of respondents said 'no.'. We’ve seen system ads on smartphones for a while now, as manufacturers seek to make a profit (or a bigger profit) while still delivering good hardware. Major OEMs like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme have all played this game.
Nothing Phone 1 fares well in durability test but teardown is another story
Renowned YouTubers have tested the Nothing Phone 1's durability and repairability. Renowned YouTubers have tested the Nothing Phone 1’s durability and repairability. The phone holds up surprisingly well for a mid-ranger in the torture test. The teardown shows it could be a nightmare to repair. The Nothing Phone 1...
Forget in-display, this is the golden age of side-mounted fingerprint scanners
Let's face it, in-display fingerprint scanners are a bit rubbish. In just a few short years, in-display fingerprint scanners have gone from the exciting cutting edge to being taken for granted. Button-mounted security, by comparison, just isn’t seen as that exciting, but we’re actually living through the technology’s golden age. Having spent time with the Asus Zenfone 9 and Sony Xperia 1 IV, I’m now convinced that side-mounted fingerprint scanners are the superior implementation, at least currently. Let me explain.
The Weekly Authority: 🎨 Flip out for Flip 4 colorways
Flip 4 colorways, Pixel camera leaks, Asus Zenfone 9 launch, a cryptography mystery, and more in this week's top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 205th edition here, with Flip 4 colorways, Pixel camera leaks, Asus Zenfone 9 launch, PlayStation’s summer sale, and more.
How to block spam calls on the iPhone
And no, it doesn't involve speaking like a serial killer to the caller. Unwanted advertising — or spam — is obviously nothing new. We’ve had it all the way back to when we got leaflets and brochures in the mail. Now that we are more online and also on our smartphones, spam is annoying the hell out of us in our emails and on our phones. While email services like Gmail have a pretty robust email spam filtering system in place, the same cannot really be said for our phone calls. So how do you block spam calls on the iPhone?
