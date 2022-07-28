You Scream, I Scream: Local frozen-treat shops help you beat the heat

Francha was small but she left a big mark on the world…infectious laugh and spirited conversationalist…concern for others and commitment to community…. As I remember Francha, I think of her as a trendsetter and an activist. She knew what she wanted and she pursued her course. Like marching in a drum and bugle corps, waiting until she was 30 to learn to drive and buy a car, like going back to school to be a librarian. She gave unique gifts that fit the receiver to a T. She jumped into doing: renting a chainsaw to cut back her bushes, learning to make paper, and all her creative activities, including grant writing and poetry. She served great meals and entertained guests just like our Mother did. And she loved cats. She was perennially known for being good with children.

