You Scream, I Scream: Local frozen-treat shops help you beat the heat

Door County Pulse
Ani, Maritime Week and more This Weekend in Door County (Aug. 5-7, 2022)
She has been called the “greatest folk rocker of her generation,” and she’s coming to the Door Community Auditorium stage this Sunday night. For 30 years Ani DiFranco has given voice to our deepest tensions, challenging her listeners with her lyrics, anger, and frustration, and now takes a stage that would have been unimaginable to listeners in the mid-1990s in what promises to be an unforgettable night in Fish Creek. More>>
dailyphew.com
Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest
I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
wearegreenbay.com
Sunflower festival blooms in Cecil, welcomes guests from all over
CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?. The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom in Cecil this weekend. The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk or ride through the sunflower fields; enjoy live music; munch...
travelawaits.com
14 Amazing Things To Do In Door County, Wisconsin
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In Door County, your eyes can behold undeniable beauty everywhere. About 4 hours north of Chicago, Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin. It’s been called “The Cape Cod of the Midwest.”. When you go, here...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Francha Barnard
Francha was small but she left a big mark on the world…infectious laugh and spirited conversationalist…concern for others and commitment to community…. As I remember Francha, I think of her as a trendsetter and an activist. She knew what she wanted and she pursued her course. Like marching in a drum and bugle corps, waiting until she was 30 to learn to drive and buy a car, like going back to school to be a librarian. She gave unique gifts that fit the receiver to a T. She jumped into doing: renting a chainsaw to cut back her bushes, learning to make paper, and all her creative activities, including grant writing and poetry. She served great meals and entertained guests just like our Mother did. And she loved cats. She was perennially known for being good with children.
wearegreenbay.com
Lumberjack Johnny’s debuts patio, now open to the public
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular business in Ashwaubenon now has the option for customers to sit outside and enjoy a beautiful day. Lumberjack Johnny’s announced that the outdoor patio is now open. The new patio portion of Lumberjack Johnny’s will have something for everyone to enjoy including:...
WBAY Green Bay
Salmonella cases traced to loose peas at Wisconsin farmers markets
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says at least six people in Wisconsin were sickened by salmonella linked to shelled peas. Three people were hospitalized. The loose peas were sold at local farmers markets in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Madison and a Green...
WNCY
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good life jacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 am, crews...
WBAY Green Bay
Crews rescue 2 kayakers in Oconto over the weekend
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto emergency responders are notifying the public on the importance of wearing lifejackets after rescuing two kayakers who weren’t wearing any over the weekend. According to Oconto Fire Rescue, two people were hanging on the side of the kayak on Saturday at the bay of...
Fox11online.com
Our Next Weathermaker brings storms overnight
ASHWAUBENON — After a nice Sunday with lots of sunshine and a high in the mid 80s, Our Next Weathermaker pushes through the state tonight and will bring showers and thunderstorms tonight into early tomorrow morning. A broken line of storms will be moving from west to east through...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Doraleigh (Poulton) Athanatos
Doraleigh Athanatos died on July 24, 2022 in Sturgeon Bay, where she had been a patient in a nursing home for two years. She was born June 6, 1934 in Mundelein, Illinois, daughter of the late Donald Leigh Poulton and Cora Wright Poulton. She attended Libertyville High School and graduated in 1952 as the class Salutatorian. She then attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL and graduated in 1956 as a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. There, she met her future husband, William Athanatos, and they were married in 1954.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc American Legion Win State Baseball Tournament
The Manitowoc American Legion Baseball team captured the State Triple A American Legion Baseball championship Saturday. Legion Post 88 beat Eau Claire 6-3 in Saturday’s finale at Sheboygan’s Wildwood Park. They had lost to Eau Claire 10-0 on Friday, but came out strong in their second chance game...
Packers.com
Titletown officially welcomes CLA to U.S. Venture Center
Titletown Office Partners, the real estate development partnership led by the Green Bay Packers and Commercial Horizons, today officially welcomed CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional services firms in the United States, to its new Green Bay office at the U.S. Venture Center in Titletown. CLA-Green Bay's office...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver cited after rear-ending chipper in Wrightstown
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A worker for Wrightstown’s Department of Public Works was released from a hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the chipper. The Wrightstown Police Department posted about a rear-ending incident involving a driver getting cited for inattentive driving on its Facebook page. Officials said that a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay
TWG announced that construction has started on a $59M project that will bring affordable multifamily apartments to Green Bay
Car ends up covered in manure after unfortunate run-in with a truck at Wisconsin gas station
SEYMOUR, Wis. — A car at a Wisconsin gas station ended up covered in manure after an avoidable crash with a semi-truck. The Seymour Fire Department crews were called out to a gas station Thursday after reports of a crash involving a semi-truck and a car, according to WBAY.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
NASCAR legend Matt Kenseth returns to Kaukauna’s Wisconsin International Raceway
KAUKAUNA — Former NASCAR Cup Champion Matt Kenseth is expected to be in the field for Tuesday’s Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna. The race begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. TICKET INFO. This marks Kenseth’s first visit to the Fox...
wpr.org
More counties are asking voters whether Wisconsin should establish a right to clean water
A growing number of counties are asking voters whether the state should establish a right to clean water. Bayfield County is the latest to approve putting a clean water referendum before voters during the November general election after supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday. Adams, Green, Juneau and Outagamie counties...
