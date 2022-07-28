ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police: Man wanted in pair of sexual assaults in Manhattan and Brooklyn

 4 days ago
Police searching for man wanted in attempted rape in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — The hunt is on for a man who the NYPD says attempted to rape a woman walking her dog in Brooklyn on Saturday morning. Police have released disturbing video of the attack, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday. The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. Video...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mother alleges racial discrimination by mascot at Chuck E. Cheese in Wayne, N.J.

WAYNE, N.J. — A video is circulating on Twitter by a mom who says her daughter was racially discriminated against at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in New Jersey. According to the person who recorded the video, the incident happened on Saturday in Wayne. Someone dressed as the Chuck E. Cheese mascot was seen giving kids high-fives, but then skipped her daughter.
