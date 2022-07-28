Police: Man wanted in pair of sexual assaults in Manhattan and Brooklyn

nypressnews.com
Police searching for man wanted in attempted rape in Brooklyn
NEW YORK — The hunt is on for a man who the NYPD says attempted to rape a woman walking her dog in Brooklyn on Saturday morning. Police have released disturbing video of the attack, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday. The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. Video...
NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side
NEW YORK — Police are looking for a man they said was caught on camera striking a woman in the head on the Upper East Side. It happened on Park Avenue at around 6 a.m. on July 14. The man was walking by the 27-year-old woman when he hit...
Police: Homeless man fatally stabbed outside Bronx smoke shop, store employee arrested
NEW YORK — There was a deadly stabbing outside a Bronx smoke shop Saturday, and police say a store employee has been arrested. It happened at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on West Fordham Road in University Heights. Police say the store manager was carrying some boxes inside around...
Diego Suero and Frederick Then found guilty of murder in 2018 killing of 15-year-old Lesandro
NEW YORK — A Bronx jury found two alleged gang members guilty of murder on Friday for ordering the attack that killed 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in 2018. Diego Suero and Frederick Then had been on trial since 2019 and were convicted of second-degree murder, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
Mother alleges racial discrimination by mascot at Chuck E. Cheese in Wayne, N.J.
WAYNE, N.J. — A video is circulating on Twitter by a mom who says her daughter was racially discriminated against at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in New Jersey. According to the person who recorded the video, the incident happened on Saturday in Wayne. Someone dressed as the Chuck E. Cheese mascot was seen giving kids high-fives, but then skipped her daughter.
Jersey City councilwoman refuses to resign despite slamming cyclist in hit-and-run accident
A Jersey City councilwoman who drove through a cyclist and then continued without stopping has refused to resign. Amy DeGise “plans to complete her full term and continue in public service,” her spokesman told Patch on Friday. DeGise was spotted July 19 on an intersection camera slamming into...
Speed cameras in NYC set to enforce 25 mph limit all day every day
NEW YORK — Starting Monday, speed cameras in New York City will operate 24 hours, seven days a week. The Department of Transportation says drivers who drive faster than 25 mph will be fined. The city has 2,000 automated speed cameras which were previously authorized by the state to...
Rapper, actor Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business. The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner. State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a...
