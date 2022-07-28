Public Service Commissioner questions Otter Tail’s ‘cost recovery rider’ proposal

740thefan.com
Lawmakers seek AG opinion on North Dakota abortion law
BISMARCK, N.D. – Two North Dakota Democratic lawmakers are calling for an attorney general’s opinion on the state’s abortion restrictions. Reps. Zac Ista, of Grand Forks, and Karla Rose Hanson, of Fargo, say clarity is needed to ensure care is not denied or delayed in emergency situations.
Pronghorn Applications Due Aug. 3
The deadline to apply for the 2022 pronghorn hunting season is Aug. 3. Applicants can apply online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The pronghorn license fee is $30 for 16 and older, and $10 for under 16. Applicants must be at least 12 years of age on or before Dec. 31.
New headstone dedicated to ND Trooper who died on the job
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO NEWS DAKOTA) – The North Dakota Troopers Association dedicated a new headstone to fallen officer Beryl McLane on Monday. Trooper McLane is the only North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper to be killed in the line of duty. He was killed in a crash near LaMoure on Friday, July 30, 1954 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a drunk driver on the wrong side of the road traveling at a high rate of speed.
Music camp founder Utgaard gets North Dakota’s top honor
DUNSEITH, N.D. – International Music Camp founder Merton Utgaard will receive North Dakota’s highest honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award. Gov. Doug Burgum made the announcement Friday. Utgaard died in 1998 at age 84. He is the 47th recipient of the award. The Maddock native founded the music camp in 1956 at the International Peace Garden that sits astride the North Dakota and Canadian border, north of Dunseith. He served as director for 28 years.
Man charged in deadly river stabbing, four others suffered stab wounds
HUDSON, Wis. – A 52-year-old Minnesota man has been charged in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with one...
