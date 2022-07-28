Public Service Commissioner questions Otter Tail’s ‘cost recovery rider’ proposal

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO NEWS DAKOTA) – The North Dakota Troopers Association dedicated a new headstone to fallen officer Beryl McLane on Monday. Trooper McLane is the only North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper to be killed in the line of duty. He was killed in a crash near LaMoure on Friday, July 30, 1954 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a drunk driver on the wrong side of the road traveling at a high rate of speed.

