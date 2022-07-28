ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Smallmouth Bass Are Stars in Many Fishing Cultures, But Here's Why They Are Very Dangerous in America

By Miguel Brown
natureworldnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 16

AP_001074.315c55899be04c11a3cc34e93b120916.0321
3d ago

So the smallmouth is the problem for messing up the eco system that mankind created by changing water flow and building concrete dams and importing all types of plants animals and fish. This eco system?? Haha sounds like the far left wrote this article

Reply(2)
21
Pippi Longstocking
2d ago

Funny how they call little fish “dangerous” but they’ll never say the same thing about criminals sneaking in from other countries and hurting citizens and our culture.

Reply(1)
20
mr.jim
3d ago

Man in his infinite ways has changed the earth in so many ways it does not even make any sense to try to correct. Why even try to change something back to the way it was and furthermore why would this be good any way. There is nothing constant in this world so leave it alone . If it was meant to be it will eventually change back to the way it was and if not then adjust you self to the way it is . Not all change is bad nor will any man be able to manage it so again ,leave it alone .

Reply(1)
8
Related
Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
Whiskey Riff

Kentucky Deer Hunter Surprised To Find He Shot A Two-Headed Buck

As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one, but I’m not entirely sure if it still holds true when one of the heads has been dead for weeks. According to a post on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page, a Kentucky hunter got more than he bargained for when he took down what he thought was a monster buck.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Commercial Fishing#Fish#Recreational Fishing#Outdoor Life
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Mashed

The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America

It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
ALASKA STATE
Outdoor Life

Angler Wins Lake Superior Tournament with Massive Lake Trout

Chris VanEvera, 45, was was hopeful that he and his crew might win a salmon-trout tournament they’d entered on June 11 out of the town of L’Anse, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It was a team event, and VanEvera was part of a five-person group of anglers fishing from their buddy’s 35-foot cabin cruiser, “Meet You There.”
L'ANSE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy