CoD: Warzone July 28 Patch Notes Include Huge Sniper Buffs And Bug Fixes

Gamespot
Apex Legends: Hunted Gameplay Trailer
New Legend Vantage is here to scope out the competition on a reforged Kings Canyon in Apex Legends: Hunted. Discover the will to survive when it launches August 9!
Gamespot
Rainbow Six Siege: M.U.T.E. Protocol Reloaded Kicks Off August 2
Ubisoft has announced a limited-time event for Rainbow Six Siege called M.U.T.E. Protocol: Flesh and Metal. The event will run until August 23, and players will have the opportunity to unlock new cosmetics and participate in a new mode called Arms Race. M.U.T.E mode is set in a version of...
Gamespot
Sea of Thieves Season Seven: Official Content Update Video
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sea of Thieves Season Seven: Official Content Update Video. Buy and name ships, explore brand new personalisation options, enjoy perks offered by the Sovereigns and shipwrights, reach Milestones to unlock rewards and much more.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 14 Gameplay Trailer Reveals Vantage's Abilities and Massive Map Changes
Apex Legends is just over a week away from the launch of Season 14: Hunted, and after weeks of teasers and quick glimpses of upcoming changes, Apex players finally got a good look at Season 14's gameplay changes and how new additions will play out in battle. The two-minute trailer...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty's Most Overpowered Weapons Of All Time, Ranked
With nearly two decades under its belt, the Call of Duty franchise has featured some fairly memorable guns over the years, but those weapons have not always been perfectly balanced. Some of Call of Duty's most unforgettable moments come from either the absolute fun or frustration of having completely overpowered weapons disrupting the game's multiplayer. From shotguns that acted like snipers to assault rifles with laser-beam precision, some of Call of Duty's weapons had no right to be so good. Here we look back and break down some of the most ridiculously overpowered and popular weapons to ever be featured in a Call of Duty game.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Rated In Austrialia, Still No Official Word From Square Enix
Once again, information about Tactics Ogre: Reborn has surfaced, this time via the Australian ratings board. Square Enix has still not officially released any information about the tactical RPG's re-release. Tactics Ogre: Reborn has been rated M, meaning moderate in this case, for mature themes and violence. The listing says...
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Player Paid To Win Too Much, Can No Longer Find PvP Matches
One Diablo Immortal player who spent thousands of dollars in order to "pay to win" at Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG can no longer matchmake with other players for the game's PvP battlegrounds. Diablo Immortal's pay-to-win mechanics have been well documented. Players can purchase legendary crests to not only get the...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Don't Sleep On Inside, One Of The Best Xbox Game Pass Titles Available Right Now
As usual, the Xbox Game Pass library was refreshed throughout July with new and well-received games. As Dusk Falls is easily the biggest new game, but if you're looking for something that oozes atmosphere, style, and clever game design like a freshly squeezed hagfish, then you'll want to check out Inside.
Gamespot
PlayStation Announces Evo Lounge Broadcast During Evo 2022
Evo 2022--the largest fighting game tournament of the year and the first live Evo under PlayStation's ownership--is slated to begin August 5, and PlayStation is celebrating with Evo Lounge, a brand-new show focusing on all the action throughout the weekend. Evo Lounge will air August 5 and 6 live from...
Gamespot
Thatgamecomany's Jenova Chen Sees Live-Service Games As The Healthiest Way To Make Games
Jenova Chen is known predominantly for directing the 2012 video game, Journey. It may not have featured traditional multiplayer mechanics, but it was a traditional video game in that it had a beginning, a middle, and an end, and you paid for it once. Chen's latest game, Sky: Children of the Light is a live-service game that has been going strong for three years with consistent updates, the largest of which is available now.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Skull Town Returns In Season 14 In Effort To Improve Kings Canyon's Map Health
Apex Legends Season 14 sees newcomer Vantage join the playable roster (though I'd rather see more of her mom), and the Apex Games returning to Kings Canyon. After suffering destruction at the hands of leviathans, Loba, and Mad Maggie, Apex Legends' original map is finally getting partially rebuilt in the new season, as the Syndicate constructs a new landmark in the southwestern portion. In the place where Skull Town once stood, you'll now find a familiar-looking town covered by a massive leviathan skull. It's called Relic.
Gamespot
Sony Worries Players Could Jump To Xbox If Microsoft Owns Call Of Duty
Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard is currently being scrutinized by regulatory bodies across the world, and in Brazil, Sony's official response to that government's questions has been published. According to those documents, Sony believes that once Microsoft owns the Call of Duty franchise as part of the acquisition, it'll have the power to influence users' console choices.
Gamespot
Echoes Of Mana Gets New Content With The Labyrinth Of Lost Heroes Update
Square Enix has announced a new update for its action RPG mobile game Echoes of Mana. Starting on August 4, players can obtain rewards for the 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, including campaign rewards, 100 summons' worth of tickets from login bonuses, missions, and quests. From now until August 31, players...
Gamespot
Gamespot
