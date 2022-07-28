DCHS Featured Pet: Sweet Pea

doorcountypulse.com
Door County Pulse
Ani, Maritime Week and more This Weekend in Door County (Aug. 5-7, 2022)
She has been called the “greatest folk rocker of her generation,” and she’s coming to the Door Community Auditorium stage this Sunday night. For 30 years Ani DiFranco has given voice to our deepest tensions, challenging her listeners with her lyrics, anger, and frustration, and now takes a stage that would have been unimaginable to listeners in the mid-1990s in what promises to be an unforgettable night in Fish Creek. More>>
wearegreenbay.com
A look inside Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Carve out some time for stepping into the new Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look around 110-thousand square feet of furniture – whether you are looking to design a college dorm rom or an entire home, you’ll find it there. Plus there’s still time to enjoy the outdoors on something new, with their selection of available patio furniture.
dailyphew.com
Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest
I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Michael “Mikey” Ball, Jr.
Michael Emory Ball, Jr., “Mikey” to all who knew and loved him, 41, of Davenport, IA, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest at his home on July 26, 2022. He was born in Green Bay, WI on July 24, 1981, the son of Michael Emory Ball, Sr. and Donna Darlene (Miller) Ball. Mikey grew up in Ellison Bay, WI, in northern Door County, and initially worked as Personal Trainer in London after high school. He studied business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Mikey then went on to manage fitness centers in both Thailand and Malaysia for several years. After his time in Thailand and Malaysia, he began his E-Commerce career at Woodrow Engineering in Sister Bay, WI before moving to California to work for TrendSpot. In March 2020, he moved to Iowa where he was the E-Commerce Division Manager for Kent Corp in Muscatine, IA.
Motorcycle ride raises money for organ, tissue donations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- After seeing the impact their son’s organ and tissue donation had on others, a Green Bay family is making it their mission to donate money to and raise awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donations. The Higgins family lost their son Jase two years ago. Before he passed away, […]
WNCY
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
WBAY Green Bay
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The winning ticket for that massive $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot from Friday’s drawing was sold in Illinois, but Wisconsin has a new millionaire courtesy of that same lottery drawing. Someone purchased a $1 million Mega Millions ticket Friday, July 29, at Lighthouse Corner Mobil,...
Fox11online.com
Our Next Weathermaker brings storms overnight
ASHWAUBENON — After a nice Sunday with lots of sunshine and a high in the mid 80s, Our Next Weathermaker pushes through the state tonight and will bring showers and thunderstorms tonight into early tomorrow morning. A broken line of storms will be moving from west to east through...
doorcountydailynews.com
Grass fire burns in Kewaunee County
The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department asked motorists to stay away from an intersection south of Kodan Saturday afternoon. The department issued the warning just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for motorists to stay away from the intersection of County Road D and Washington Road as the Algoma Fire Department and other local units tend to a grass fire.
Fox11online.com
Lottery fever high in Northeast Wisconsin as Mega Millions reaches $1.28 billion
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Some could argue the Mega Millions should temporarily be changed to the Mega Billions for now. The jackpot has reached $1.28 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing. "It's been crazy busy," said Kristy Sommers, assistant manager at Jackson Pointe Citgo in Ashwaubenon. She says ever since the...
Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay
TWG announced that construction has started on a $59M project that will bring affordable multifamily apartments to Green Bay
seehafernews.com
Vehicle Crash Lands Manitowoc Woman in Jail
A Manitowoc woman is facing charges following a vehicle crash over the weekend. The crash in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at around 4:15 yesterday afternoon (July 31st). The responding officers noted the female driver was showing signs of impairment, including slurring...
WBAY Green Bay
Lena man sentenced to prison for fiery crash that killed Oconto woman
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lena man has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for a fiery crash that killed an Oconto woman. On July 29, Travis Ragen, 33, appeared before an Oconto County judge for a sentencing hearing in the death of Melissa J. Cota. In addition...
wearegreenbay.com
Over 15lbs of meth and cocaine seized in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several search warrants lead to over 15 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine being seized across Outagamie County on Wednesday. According to a release, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) and Drug Enforcement Administration as well as the Appleton Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation served six search warrants in the City of Appleton and the Town of Grand Chute.
