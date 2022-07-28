DCHS Featured Pet: Sweet Pea

Michael Emory Ball, Jr., “Mikey” to all who knew and loved him, 41, of Davenport, IA, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest at his home on July 26, 2022. He was born in Green Bay, WI on July 24, 1981, the son of Michael Emory Ball, Sr. and Donna Darlene (Miller) Ball. Mikey grew up in Ellison Bay, WI, in northern Door County, and initially worked as Personal Trainer in London after high school. He studied business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Mikey then went on to manage fitness centers in both Thailand and Malaysia for several years. After his time in Thailand and Malaysia, he began his E-Commerce career at Woodrow Engineering in Sister Bay, WI before moving to California to work for TrendSpot. In March 2020, he moved to Iowa where he was the E-Commerce Division Manager for Kent Corp in Muscatine, IA.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO