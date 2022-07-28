Body found inside burning YMCA facility in Lakewood

nypressnews.com
At least 3 injured in crash involving Metro bus in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) — At least three people were injured in an early-morning crash Monday involving a vehicle and a Metro bus in Huntington Park. It happened just after 1 a.m. near Pacific Boulevard and Clarendon Avenue. Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows paramedics transporting several patients. Firefighters...
Woman ejected from vehicle during rollover crash in Lakewood; two others injured
Multiple people were injured during a two-car collision near the I-105 Freeway in Lakewood late Sunday evening.. The crash occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on the S. Garfield Avenue ramp of the freeway.When first responders arrived, they found the woman lying in the street after being ejected from one of the two vehicles, which authorities said rolled over during the incident. The other vehicle slammed into a cement wall bordering the road. She was rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment. Two others involved in the collision were also taken to nearby hospitals. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.
Authorities ID man killed by Pasadena police
PASADENA – An armed carjacking suspect shot to death by Pasadena police Saturday at the end of a vehicle pursuit was a Montebello resident. Adam Youines was 35 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers pursued Youines at about 2:25 a.m., with the chase ending in the...
Authorities ID carjacking pursuit suspect in Pasadena
Authorities have identified a carjacking pursuit suspect who died in Pasadena. Police say they chased 35-year-old Adam Eunice of Montebello to a parking lot on North Lake Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard Saturday morning. Police say he held a gun to his own head. Officers ordered him out of the car, but that's when they say he drove towards them. Such prompted authorities to open fire. The suspect was killed. Authorities say the suspect may have been connected to an earlier crash involving a Sheriff's deputy in Rosemead. That deputy was taken to the hospital.
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
South LA shooting leaves man dead, another injured
LOS ANGELES – A 29-year-old man was killed and a man in his 40s was wounded in a South Los Angeles shooting, authorities said Saturday. The victim was identified by the coroner as Deantuane Giles, whose city of residence was unknown. The shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday in...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
Man Fires at Deputies in East LA
Authorities established a perimeter to search for a man who allegedly shot at sheriff's deputies in the unincorporated City Terrace area of East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the area of Fisher Street and North Marianna Avenue, near Esteban E. Torres High School, about 4:50 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and came under fire as they arrived at the scene.
Gunman at large after car-to-car shooting on 105 Fwy
A car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday evening injured two people and led to a closure of the freeway, officials said. The shooting happened at 6:23 p.m. in the westbound lanes at Central Avenue, according to Lt. Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Gonzalez of the California […]
Homeless man arrested for murder
A fight at the Main Library in Downtown Santa Monica has resulted in the arrest of a homeless man for murder. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the suspect (Quade Larry Colbert) and the unidentified victim were speaking at about 7:18 p.m. on July in the north courtyard of the Main Library when Colbert drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice.
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
Man thrown from motorcycle during fatal crash on 91 Freeway says it’s miracle he’s alive
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — A man who was thrown from his motorcycle on the 91 Freeway earlier this week in Riverside says the fact that he’s still alive is a miracle. The horrific crash was captured on video early Wednesday morning. One person was killed and four others...
Man Found Dead on Residential Street in Long Beach
A man was discovered dead on a residential street right by a community park in Long Beach, leaving many questions that police are still trying to answer. The area saw lots of police activity early Friday morning, as officers from the Long Beach Police Department set up two different crime scenes: one on Gundry Avenue, where the man was found, and another on Warren Avenue across MacArthur Park.
Man reported missing near Baldwin-Crenshaw Mall
LOS ANGELES – Police Friday sought the public’s help to locate a 22- year-old man who was last seen in Crenshaw. Genaro Salas was last seen on June 30 in the 4000 block of South Muirfield Road, near Baldwin Village, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Salas...
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
South LA freeway shooting leaves three injured
LOS ANGELES – Three people have been shot on the 105 freeway westbound near Central Ave. according to authorities around 6:30 p.m. According to a 911 report, a person in a black Kia was seen firing from the window of the sedan. The Kia then crashed into the center divider.
Homeless man shot in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. The victim, a...
LA County Sheriff deputies fired at by suspects in East LA
Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies returned fire towards a suspect in an orange shirt on Friday in City Terrace.The incident took place on the 4208 block of Fisher Street, near Eastern Avenue in City Terrace, where deputies responded to after receiving a call for an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect shot at the first arriving deputies. None of the deputies were hit and they shot back at the suspect. It's unclear at this moment if the suspect was hit, or if there is another suspect involved. LA County Sheriff deputies have set up a perimeter near Esteban Torres High School. The suspect is still on the loose. 'Sky2 was over the scene as deputies escorted people out of a home. It's unclear at this moment if there any victims as a result to this incident. After more than 10 minutes went by, the suspect eventually came out of a house and surrendered to authorities.There were no other suspects involved in this incident, according to CBSLA Aerial Reporter Desmond Shaw.
Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in a Hollywood parking garage
A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after she was brutally beaten in an attack that was captured on cellphone video. The incident took place inside a parking garage near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. "It didn't have to escalate to that situation," said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke with CBSLA Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. "I don't understand how someone could be so cruel." Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to her face and body, said the attack in the parking garage happened in the early morning hours Friday. "I have stitches right here. It...
