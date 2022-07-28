Beyoncé Just Dropped More Renaissance News

www.glamour.com
Related
Beyoncé Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Photo With All of Her Children
Beyoncé dropped her new album, Renaissance, today—and we are fully drinking the Bey Kool-Aid. To add to the hype, Queen Bey shared an intimate family snap just hours before the drop—and fans are losing it. In a rare family selfie, Bey posed with all of her children: 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Our hearts can't take it.
Beyoncé Is Still Telfar’s Biggest Fan
Beyoncé fans, rejoice! Today, the superstar’s seventh album, Renaissance, is finally out in the world—and with its myriad references to the rich history of disco and house music (and very steamy lyrics), expect it to be soundtracking dance floors around the world all through the long, hot summer ahead.
Kelis Calls Out Beyoncé, Pharrell, for Use of Her Song on Renaissance
While we’re all excited that Beyoncé’s Renaissance—her first full studio album in six years—has finally dropped, Kelis is once again calling out individuals in the music industry for sampling her work without her knowledge. The issue is with the track “Energy,” which uses an interpolation...
Zendaya’s Grown-Out Blonde Is the Latest In-Demand Hair Color
Grown-out blonde is the only hair color you should be asking for this summer, and you have Zendaya to thank for it. The actor is no stranger to experimenting with various hairstyles; wasn't it just last week we were admiring her bob, right before she mixed things up with hair extensions? We can barely keep up. The multihyphenate keeps us on our toes—but because of that, she's also given us the ultimate hair color trend of summer 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Selena Gomez Wore a Sheer Versace Gown and a Wedding Dress to Celebrate 30
Seems like just yesterday we were watching Selena Gomez star as the sassiest witch on Wavery Place—and now she's turning 30. They really do grow up so fast…. The Only Murders in the Building star celebrated the big 3-0 with a lavish party and a black tie dress code (very adult, very thirties). Gomez posted a photo of the event to Instagram on Monday, July 25, in which she descends a floating staircase in a pale pink Versace gown made of a sheer chiffon. The dress is ruched at the bodice and drapes elegantly over her collarbones, and the train includes delicate, cascading beading, adding a twinkle to the photo opp.
Katie Holmes Explains Why She Featured Her 16-Year-Old Daughter, Suri Cruise, in Her New Movie
Katie Holmes was looking for the “highest level of talent” for her Covid-era Airbnb rom-com, Alone Together. That's why she reached out to her very own daughter, 16-year-old Suri Cruise. While Holmes wrote, directed, and starred in the film, she brought in Suri to record a cover of...
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
Brigitte Bardot Hair Has Gone Majorly Viral on TikTok
Brigitte Bardot might just be our ultimate nostalgic hair icon for 2022—since her bombshell look is a reference point for countless trending styles, be it her sweeping bangs, golden blonde tones, or teased-up styling. So it's not surprising that Bardot look-alike Shay Sullivan has gone viral on TikTok with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Selena Gomez Just Debuted Curly Bangs and They Look Amazing
Selena Gomez is starting her 30th year with a bang—curly bangs, that is. On July 27, the Only Murders in the Building star debuted her new look in a TikTok video with best friend Francia Raisa, during which the duo riffed on the “He's a 10, but…” TikTok meme. This marks the first time she’s publicly worn her hair curly since debuting blunt bangs in May.
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly Dating Again: ‘He’s Living His Best Life'
Despite ongoing legal disputes with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, it seems Brad Pitt is “living his best life” in Los Angeles. When he's not producing and starring in movies like Bullet Train or running his winery in France, a source tells People that Pitt is getting back into the dating game. "He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," the source said. "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship."
Kourtney Kardashian Reminded Everyone Her Kids Don’t Have Instagram Accounts
Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter recently to clarify that her son Mason, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, does not have an Instagram account. There are fake accounts purporting to be him (people make profiles for celebs’ kids all the time…it’s very weird, tbh), but lest you get confused, they are, at best, fan accounts. They’re not actually Mason, who is all of 12.
Jennifer Lawrence Looks Like a Rom-Com Heroine in a Yellow Two-Piece Set
Is Jennifer Lawrence the queen of breezy summertime dressing? Is Earth round?. The actor was photographed out in New York City on Wednesday, July 27, wearing a yellow two-piece set (or is it a dress?) with crochet detail on the straps, at the waist, and at the hem—the perfect ventilation for a steamy New York summer day.
The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling
The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
Megan Fox Just Brought Back the Millennial Side Part—See Photos
Megan Fox is a true chameleon when it comes to hair trends. She has rocked everything from tinkerbell bangs and waist-length waves to bright pink hair—but her latest hairstyle is sure to divide fans, particularly those belonging to different generations. Let's rewind quick: Remember back in February 2021 when...
Jennifer Lopez’s Bun Hairstyle Is, Honestly, Perfect
Jennifer Lopez, a.k.a. Mrs. Affleck, is giving us nonstop style inspo with a two-pronged attack that we’re 100% here for. On the one hand, she’s busy lapping up the love bubble on her Parisian honeymoon with Ben, displaying an enviable summer wardrobe of smash hits. So far she’s sold us on these minimalistic white flip-flops, a seriously chic shirtdress paired with ballet flats, and the prettiest Reformation sundresses.
Can Jennifer Lawrence Inspire a Parasol Comeback?
I’m as pro-SPF as the next millennial, but there’s no denying the ultimate form of sun protection is, at the end of the day, a physical barrier. Jennifer Lawrence knows what I’m talking about. The actor stepped out in New York City on Sunday, July 31, armed...
Quinta Brunson Wants to Change the Way You Think About Beauty
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's the day after Emmy nominations have been announced, and by all accounts, Quinta Brunson is keeping it together. “It's fine, I feel good, I'm happy,” she tells Glamour. Okay, so that might be downplaying it a little bit, because just 24 hours earlier, Abbott Elementary—the ABC/Warner Bros. Television sitcom that Brunson created and stars in—received an outstanding comedy series nomination, with Brunson getting two additional Emmy noms for outstanding actress in a comedy and outstanding writing in a comedy. She is the first Black woman to receive comedy nominations in all three categories.
What Sofia Carson Is Buying Now: Lip Gloss, Good Books, and Her Favorite Fragrance
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like many, Sofia Carson enjoys shopping. Unlike many, the actor and singer prefers if it’s not for herself. “I honestly like shopping for the people that I love in my life, like my sister or my mom,” she says. “Those are my favorite people to shop for.”
Retta Is Still Salty Over the Cancellation of Good Girls
It’s hard to get over the cancellation of a television show that deserved more seasons. Some of the cruelest cancellations of all time include Freaks and Geeks, Glow, and Good Girls. The latter comedic crime series was canceled by NBC last year after four seasons, and one of the show’s stars says that a costar is responsible for its cancellation.
Glamour
New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0