Beyoncé Just Dropped More Renaissance News

Grown-out blonde is the only hair color you should be asking for this summer, and you have Zendaya to thank for it. The actor is no stranger to experimenting with various hairstyles; wasn't it just last week we were admiring her bob, right before she mixed things up with hair extensions? We can barely keep up. The multihyphenate keeps us on our toes—but because of that, she's also given us the ultimate hair color trend of summer 2022.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO