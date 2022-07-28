patagoniaregionaltimes.org
KOLD-TV
Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a private Tucson care facility had to be taken to an alternate safe place overnight because of flood waters at the home on Sunday, July 31. According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, three engine companies and four ambulances were called out...
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
Driver arrested on potential impairment charges after causing fatal motorcycle crash in North Phoenix
PHOENIX — The driver responsible for a fatal motorcycle crash has been arrested after showing signs of driving while impaired, police said. 19-year-old Tucker Jon Colby was killed in that crash. Colby's family has organized a donation drive to cover funeral expenses. You can click here to visit the...
azpm.org
Salpointe fire ruled arson, suspect arrested
A Tucson firefighter checks out damage in the English wing of Salpointe High school in Tucson, Monday July 18, 2022. The Tucson Police Department announced on Sunday, that the July 17 fire at Salpointe Catholic High School was arson and they made an arrest. According to TPD, 26-year-old Forrest Harris...
Man killed, several others injured after a high-speed crash in Benson (Benson, AZ)
Man killed, several others injured after a high-speed crash in Benson (Benson, AZ)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life and several other people suffered injuries following a high speed crash in Benson. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at the intersection of Whetstone Commerce Drive and Highway 90 at about 1:15 p.m. [...]
KOLD-TV
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
What are the new COVID rules for the older set, like President Biden?. More educators preparing for a safe school year through ICSAVE training. RAW VIDEO: Firefighters rescue a driver after they crashed into a wash in Peoria. The crash happened Friday morning near Loop 101 and Northern in Peoria....
Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday
A crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday has been cleared. There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
26-year-old man arrested for arson after Salpointe HS fire
The Tucson Police Department has arrested 26-year-old Forrest Harris for starting a fire at Salpointe Catholic High School.
KOLD-TV
Man dies after deputies chase car carrying undocumented immigrants
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after the car he was in, which was carrying undocumented immigrants, crashed in a police chase on Thursday, July 28. Around 3 p.m., Cochise County sheriff’s deputies said, they tried to stop a white Ford Expedition, but the car drove away.
17-year-old Adam Boehme killed after a bicycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
17-year-old Adam Boehme killed after a bicycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 17-year-old Adam Boehme as the teenage boy who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision early Tuesday in Tucson. As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle crash was reported at about 8:30 a.m. near East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway [...]
KOLD-TV
Arrest made in Salpointe Catholic HS arson case
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police on Saturday, July 30, arrested a man in connection with a fire that caused significant damage at Salpointe Catholic High School. Forrest Harris, 26, was booked into Pima County Jail on charges of arson of an occupied structure, third-degree burglary and criminal damage.
KOLD-TV
Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another day, another downpour. July ended with a burst of rainfall. Soon enough, though, the monsoon will pass and rivers and washes will dry up again. So, where does all the water go?. A spokesperson for Tucson Water Conservation, James MacAdam, explains what happens...
Man dead after a bicycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Man dead after a bicycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Tucson. As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle accident took place near East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway [...]
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Road-rage incidents are up across the county and the Tucson Police Department said that includes right here in the Old Pueblo. Investigators need help to find everyone involved in a road-rage situation in midtown Tucson last week. It happened sometime between 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young girl died following a two-vehicle accident in Pima County on Tuesday, July 26. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the 7-year-old died, but did not release her name. The PCSD said she was injured in a crash near West Sahuarita and...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Deputies release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released a photo of a vehicle they believe to be involved in a hit-and-run that left one man dead on Monday, July 25. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Kinney and Gates Pass roads around 8 a.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Man biking across the country for cancer research makes stop in Arizona
PHOENIX - A man cycling his way across the country for cancer research has made a stop in Arizona. Shem Flitton is biking 1,753 miles from the Canadian border all the way to Nogales, Mexico. He's raising money for cancer research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. This past week, he...
Police arrest man suspected of killing Angelica Marie Pinales
The Tucson Police Department has arrested 33-year-old Andrew Bryan Sharpe for his alleged involvement in the murder of 38-year-old Angelica Marie Pinales.
Police arrest suspect accused of killing Ricardo Fragoso
Tucson police arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Ricardo Fragoso. He was booked into Pima County Jail.
TPD: $2,500 reward available for homicide information
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says a reward up to $2,500 is available to help to find the individual(s) responsible for a homicide. It was a shooting that occurred on March 17 at an apartment complex located at 3660 E. 3rd St. As officers arrived, a...
