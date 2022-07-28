ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, AZ

KOLD-TV

Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a private Tucson care facility had to be taken to an alternate safe place overnight because of flood waters at the home on Sunday, July 31. According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, three engine companies and four ambulances were called out...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Salpointe fire ruled arson, suspect arrested

A Tucson firefighter checks out damage in the English wing of Salpointe High school in Tucson, Monday July 18, 2022. The Tucson Police Department announced on Sunday, that the July 17 fire at Salpointe Catholic High School was arson and they made an arrest. According to TPD, 26-year-old Forrest Harris...
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

Man killed, several others injured after a high-speed crash in Benson (Benson, AZ)

Man killed, several others injured after a high-speed crash in Benson (Benson, AZ)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life and several other people suffered injuries following a high speed crash in Benson. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at the intersection of Whetstone Commerce Drive and Highway 90 at about 1:15 p.m. [...]
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies after deputies chase car carrying undocumented immigrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after the car he was in, which was carrying undocumented immigrants, crashed in a police chase on Thursday, July 28. Around 3 p.m., Cochise County sheriff’s deputies said, they tried to stop a white Ford Expedition, but the car drove away.
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arrest made in Salpointe Catholic HS arson case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police on Saturday, July 30, arrested a man in connection with a fire that caused significant damage at Salpointe Catholic High School. Forrest Harris, 26, was booked into Pima County Jail on charges of arson of an occupied structure, third-degree burglary and criminal damage.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Monsoon storms become Tucson’s “rainy day savings account”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another day, another downpour. July ended with a burst of rainfall. Soon enough, though, the monsoon will pass and rivers and washes will dry up again. So, where does all the water go?. A spokesperson for Tucson Water Conservation, James MacAdam, explains what happens...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Road-rage incidents are up across the county and the Tucson Police Department said that includes right here in the Old Pueblo. Investigators need help to find everyone involved in a road-rage situation in midtown Tucson last week. It happened sometime between 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Young girl dies following crash in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young girl died following a two-vehicle accident in Pima County on Tuesday, July 26. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the 7-year-old died, but did not release her name. The PCSD said she was injured in a crash near West Sahuarita and...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

