Courteney Stuart

By Jay James
 4 days ago
Family asking for help finding a Waynesboro teen missing for 2 weeks

WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Wayesboro police are asking the public’s help to find a missing teen girl who has not been seen since July 19. 17-year old Charleigh Paluszak was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and silver necklace. She’s a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, and about 5’1″ and 112 pounds.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Albemarle Police apprehend attempted arson suspect after bow-and-arrow shots

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police and Fire have a suspect in custody in an attempted arson of a home in the 1700 block of Minor Drive, near Southwood… after the suspect reportedly shot at officers twice with a bow-and-arrow. Police and fire were called shortly before 10:30 Sunday night to a report of a brush fire and an attempted arson. When officers arrived, they discovered a gas can had been lit and thrown into an occupied home, which the occupants tossed back out and put out the flames with an extinguisher.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
State Police investigating a homicide in Mineral

MINERAL (WINA) – State Police, with help from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, is conducting homicide investigation in Mineral. Louisa Sheriff’s deputies responded around 8 Sunday night to a call of shots fired at a residence in the 300 block of W. 8th Street in the town. Deputies arrived to find 38-year old Sara J. Stanley deceased in an outbuilding on the property.
MINERAL, VA

