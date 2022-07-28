CHP Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary of the Amber Alert System

The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO