Report: Pelicans have not put Brandon Ingram into Durant trade talks

Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers News: Giannis Pokes Fun at LeBron James' Lavish Workout Expenses
Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly threw some shade at LeBron James for how much the Lakers star invests to keep his body in tip-top shape.
Andre Iguodala contradicts Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s hot take about Michael Jordan’s Bulls
Draymond Green made all sorts of headlines of late after he claimed that the Golden State Warriors would defeat Michael Jordan’s 1998 Chicago Bulls in a hypothetical matchup. This was obviously a hot take from the outspoken Dubs talisman, and there were more than a few folks out there who disagreed with his bold claim. […] The post Andre Iguodala contradicts Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s hot take about Michael Jordan’s Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: LeBron James “extremely happy in Los Angeles” not looking to leave
From the day he signed there, LeBron James has been clear he didn’t plan to leave the Lakers, except maybe to play a season with his son, Bronny. This was where he intended not only to finish his career but build his post-NBA life (his production company is based in Los Angeles).
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Paul Pierce’s emotional reaction to Bill Russell’s death
The sports world is grieving on Sunday after the passing of Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell. Paul Pierce, Finals MVP for the Celtics’ last championship in 2008, paid emotional tribute to his mentor and friend on social media, lavishing Russell with praise and remembering a day he and Kevin Garnett listened […] The post Paul Pierce’s emotional reaction to Bill Russell’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
First look at Heat star Jimmy Butler’s Li-Ning signature shoe debut and they’re as bad/epic as his new dreads
Jimmy Butler is set to debut his first-ever Li Ning signature real soon, and photos of the fresh pair of kicks are now making their rounds on social media. Depending on where you’re sitting, you could say that the design of the Miami Heat star’s new pair of sneakers is as awesome or as dreadful as his brand-new dreadlocks.
Lakers Playoff Hero Takes Big Shot at Shareef with Possible Call to Shaq
Former Lakers playoff hero Robert Horry gives NBA Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal a reality check.
Lakers Rumors: Agent Suggests LA Waiting for Deadline to Trade Russell Westbrook
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook may have a chance to suit up for the Lakers this season if the team choose to wait for the deadline
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Lakers: LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record in LA is 'Depressing' Says Analyst
Lakers forward LeBron James inches closer to the NBA scoring record, but NBA analyst believes it won't be as happy as it should be
Toronto Raptors Waive A Player
According to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN, the Toronto Raptors have waived Armoni Brooks. The 24-year-old has also played for the Houston Rockets. The Raptors lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bam Adebayo drops priceless take on Jimmy Butler’s wild dreads with Heat
Bam Adebayo has been playing with Jimmy Butler for some time now to know how he loves annoying his Miami Heat teammates. Considering that personality, Adebayo admits he sees Butler opening the season with his new dreadlock extensions that recently went viral. “To piss everybody off, he would. So it...
Tatum, Pierce, C's stars honor Bill Russell with outpouring of tributes
The Boston Celtics family lost a true icon Sunday when Bill Russell passed away at age 88. Russell won an incredible 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons with the Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any American professional sport. Russell's name is synonymous with success, and he leaves behind an unmatched legacy as one of the greatest leaders in sports.
Patrick Beverley Displays Support For Rockets Stephen Silas
Patrick Beverley displays his support for Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.
