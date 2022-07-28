ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: Pelicans have not put Brandon Ingram into Durant trade talks

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nba.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala contradicts Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s hot take about Michael Jordan’s Bulls

Draymond Green made all sorts of headlines of late after he claimed that the Golden State Warriors would defeat Michael Jordan’s 1998 Chicago Bulls in a hypothetical matchup. This was obviously a hot take from the outspoken Dubs talisman, and there were more than a few folks out there who disagreed with his bold claim. […] The post Andre Iguodala contradicts Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s hot take about Michael Jordan’s Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Paul Pierce’s emotional reaction to Bill Russell’s death

The sports world is grieving on Sunday after the passing of Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell. Paul Pierce, Finals MVP for the Celtics’ last championship in 2008, paid emotional tribute to his mentor and friend on social media, lavishing Russell with praise and remembering a day he and Kevin Garnett listened […] The post Paul Pierce’s emotional reaction to Bill Russell’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Larry Nance
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The New Orleans Pelicans#New Orlean
FastBreak on FanNation

Toronto Raptors Waive A Player

According to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN, the Toronto Raptors have waived Armoni Brooks. The 24-year-old has also played for the Houston Rockets. The Raptors lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
NBC Sports

Tatum, Pierce, C's stars honor Bill Russell with outpouring of tributes

The Boston Celtics family lost a true icon Sunday when Bill Russell passed away at age 88. Russell won an incredible 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons with the Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any American professional sport. Russell's name is synonymous with success, and he leaves behind an unmatched legacy as one of the greatest leaders in sports.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy