ECRMC Vaccination Clinic

The Imperial Valley's first PACE center is in the works. PACE stands for Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly and Innercare, formerly Clinics del Puelbo de Salud, has filed an application with the State of California for the service. Gafcon will develop the center on the site of the Cambria Hotel in partnership with Innercare and the City of Imperial. The proposed site is at Highway 86 and Nickel Road. Gafcon is developing the hotel on the site that has sat empty for severe years. The PACE Center would provide medical, social and wellness services to senior citizens. In addition to the 20,000 square foot ACE Center an additional 20,000 square foot medical clinic to serve healthcare patients of all ages. Rusty Garcia, Chairman of the Board of Innercare said, " We understand how to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve through providing access to excellent care, available to all".

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO