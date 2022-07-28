Florida Man Killed In 3 Vehicle Crash

SPRING HILL, FLA - A 50-year-old Hudson woman was killed Sunday evening after she lost control of her truck and crashed into a tree in Spring Hill. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Spring Hill Drive and New Hope Road. The woman was traveling westbound on Spring Hill Drive at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her truck changing lanes. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

