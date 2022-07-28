Florida Man Killed In 3 Vehicle Crash

dukefmduluth.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died on Monday afternoon after he crashed into a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Bloomindale Ridge Drive. The 46-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he failed to follow a curve in the road. Troopers said the motorcyclist left […]
Hudson woman killed after high-speed crash into tree on Spring Hill Drive
SPRING HILL, FLA - A 50-year-old Hudson woman was killed Sunday evening after she lost control of her truck and crashed into a tree in Spring Hill. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Spring Hill Drive and New Hope Road. The woman was traveling westbound on Spring Hill Drive at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her truck changing lanes. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Woman, 80, dies in crash with tractor trailer in Pasco County
A Brandon woman died in a crash with a tractor trailer near Dade City on Saturday.
Bicyclist killed in Pasco County hit-and-run
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Pasco County over the weekend.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers Seeking Hit And Run Suspect That Killed Hudson Man
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 45-year-old Hudson man has died after a hit and run driver struck the man on a bicycle on Scenic Drive Sunday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Sunday at 8:30 AM, Troopers responded to a crash involving a bicyclist
Brandon woman dead after colliding with semi-truck, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A crash at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Dade City involving a sedan and a semi-truck led to the death of a woman, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The collision occurred at the intersection of US-301 and Payne Road when the 80-year-old woman from Brandon struck the semi-truck, troopers say.
Search underway for driver who shot at vehicle during road rage incident
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a road rage shooting in Spring Hill on Sunday morning.
Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County
DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
Drunk driver runs red light, slams into Hillsborough deputy
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after being hit by a drunk driver in Tampa on Sunday.
No one found after Pinellas Park firefighters search culvert
Pinellas Park firefighters searched for a missing person in a culvert Monday morning.
Car crash kills Lakeland man putting up garage sale sign
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lakeland. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue. Investigators say a Nissan Rogue was going east on South Crystal Lake Drive when the driver tried to turn left onto...
Fire department: No one found after reports of person in manhole
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Fire Department says no one was found during a search for a person inside a manhole on Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched around 9 a.m. to 66th Street North near 84th Avenue North in Pinellas Park after receiving reports that a man fell through a manhole opening into a sewage drain.
Deputies: 77-year-old man killed when other driver ran red light in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A senior citizen was killed when another driver ran a red light Saturday morning in Seminole, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies say 49-year-old Brent Rozic drove a pickup truck west on 102nd Avenue North "at a high rate of speed," veered around stopped cars, ran the light and crashed into 77-year-old Roger Kupsoff's 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.
Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
Deadly crash shuts down part of West Spruce Street in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred early this morning. The incident happened near the area of West Spruce Street and North Obrien Street. Tampa police say the eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours and drivers should avoid the area.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen on July 30 around 7 p.m., in the Oakwood Dr.
Underground search and rescue
Workers in Pinellas Park got a real shock when they opened the cover of a manhole Monday morning. It led to a big search, and a lot of confusion in the area.
Two People Listed As Trauma Alerts In Pasco County Mobile Home Fire
HOLIDAY, Fla. – Pasco County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a mobile home fire on Buena Vista Lane in Holiday. Firefighters reported heavy fire involvement with the home, and two adults are being treated for severe burns. One patient is being flown
