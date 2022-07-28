Man faces child pornography charges in Bruce

As we close out this last day of July, milder conditions will prevail as compared to the scorchers we have seen all month long, with air temperatures still warm and humid, yet barely breaking into the 90's on our Sunday. Today, we'll see lots of cloud cover as two areas of high pressure to the north and south sandwich a stationary front that has stalled over the region bringing with it some much needed precipitation.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO