Man faces child pornography charges in Bruce

www.wtva.com
Related
wtva.com
Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
wtva.com
Eight Days of Hope to provide flood aid in Kentucky
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc-based organization Eight Days of Hope is on its way to Kentucky to help flood victims. Kentucky’s death toll is 35 with hundreds of people missing; and those numbers are expected to rise. The organization will provide aid in Kentucky from Aug. 6-20. Volunteers who...
wtva.com
Teachers breakfast held Monday in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Teachers and staff throughout the Chickasaw County School District are busy preparing for the start of a new school year. In anticipation, teachers and staff were treated to a special breakfast on Monday at Houston High School. District Superintendent John Ellison said the breakfast event was...
wtva.com
Back-to-school pictures
Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Keep your umbrellas up as we close out July
As we close out this last day of July, milder conditions will prevail as compared to the scorchers we have seen all month long, with air temperatures still warm and humid, yet barely breaking into the 90's on our Sunday. Today, we'll see lots of cloud cover as two areas of high pressure to the north and south sandwich a stationary front that has stalled over the region bringing with it some much needed precipitation.
wtva.com
Slim Chickens opens on North Gloster amid struggling economy
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Another major restaurant franchise opened today. Slim Chickens is now located on North Gloster street in Tupelo. This location for the southern-themed fast-food franchise has been in the works for three years. Executives today say there are many struggles and benefits of opening a business in today’s economy.
Comments / 0