The 'Every NBA franchise's all-time points leader' quiz

Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers have been engaged in numerous trade rumors this NBA offseason. They are searching high and low for ways to upgrade the roster after a very poor showing during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers were easily the most disappointing team last season, as they entered with title...
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch
There has been a lot of talk about Donovan Mitchell taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat. Trade rumors have slowed down a bit of late, but this doesn’t mean that the chase is over for Pat Riley and his front office. A video of Mitchell teaming up with Heat star […] The post WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee Being Upset About His Face On NBA 2K23: "They Made JaVale Look Like Goofy"
It's that time of the year when fans get insights into the upcoming NBA 2K games and this year's edition promises to be the best ever. As more and more information starts getting out, fans and players alike, in general, are hyped for the game, but not everyone is too happy with what they have seen.
NBA Fans React To Dejounte Murray Disrespectfuly Bounces Ball Off The Head Of A Defender At Jamal Crawford's Basketball Camp
The Atlanta Hawks are looking to make a major run in the NBA next season after a disappointing 2021-22 season. Despite making an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, the Hawks barely made the 2022 Playoffs and were easily eliminated in the first round by the Miami Heat. To remedy...
Lakers Playoff Hero Takes Big Shot at Shareef with Possible Call to Shaq
Former Lakers playoff hero Robert Horry gives NBA Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal a reality check.
Hornets and Wizards surprisingly enter Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes
The New York Knicks appear to have lost their exclusive negotiating rights for Donovan Mitchell. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that Mitchell trade talks between the Knicks and the Utah Jazz have stalled, adding that there hasn’t been contact between the two sides in about two weeks. Charania also says that the Jazz are continuing conversations with other interested teams, including the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards.
The best players in Gonzaga basketball history
Since the late 1990s, Gonzaga has gone from mid-major overachiever to perennial national power. However, when it comes to star players, the Bulldogs generated some even before the program gained national prominence continues to churn them out consistently. Here's our look at 20 of the best players in Gonzaga basketball history — listed in chronological order.
Chiefs Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr. reports to training camp, will play season on franchise tag
Brown Jr. and the Chiefs were unable to reach a contract extension by the mid-July deadline, but it was expected that he would "soon" sign his franchise tender. He will earn $16,662,000 on the franchise tag, which according to ESPN, represents the average of the top five salaries at his position.
Lakers: Insider Reveals Steep Price Teams Are Asking from LA in Trade Scenarios
The Lakers have what it takes to pull off a trade this summer, but what will it cost?
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Friday
On Friday, Kyrie Irving posted to Instagram. The superstar guard just finished up his third season with the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
Zach LaVine, Other Bulls Holding Group Workout In LA
Along with recently re-signed Zach LaVine, the group will include DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and possibly Lonzo Ball, who missed the second half of the season with a knee injury. Ball is a native of LA and lives there during the offseason, so it...
