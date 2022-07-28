Multiple people hurt in Augusta crash

wgme.com
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine Writer
Lewiston man dies after crashing into a tree in Hartford
PORTLAND, Maine — A Lewiston man died Monday after his vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a tree. Deputies with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash around 10 a.m. Monday on Route 219, also known as Bear Pond Road, in Hartford. Upon...
WMTW
Large-scale search continues for missing Maine teen with autism
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — More than 30 searchers with the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police and local authorities said they are growing more worried with every hour that passes. Eleven search and rescue K-9 teams are searching Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Some are on foot while...
wgan.com
Auburn’s newest police K-9 makes first apprehension
Early Monday morning, the Auburn Police Department’s newest K-9 began his watch. K-9 Brick was called into action at 12:25 AM on Monday when emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in distress. Officers located the citizen at 514 Turner Street, where she reported that she had...
WGME
Boat crashes into moored boat on Sebago Lake
A boat crash in North Sebago late Saturday night leads to an investigation. The crash happened just off Nason’s Beach. Witnesses say the crash involving two boats happened while one was still moored. They say the man driving the other boat crashed while looking for Point Sebago Resort. Officials...
wabi.tv
Silver Alert issued for Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen from Livermore Falls. Police say 16-year-old Asia Brown was last seen Saturday, July 30 around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Rd. in Livermore Falls. Asia’s father discovered her...
foxbangor.com
Garage destroyed in fire
BANGOR — Firefighters were called to a home in Bangor for a garage fire earlier Sunday. Bangor Fire Department headed to 140 Fern Street just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon to assist the resident and put the fire out. Assistant fire chief Chandler Corriveau says if his crew did not...
foxbangor.com
Apartment Fire in Bangor
BANGOR– Fire damaged a unit at the Bangor Efficiency Apartments. Crews were called to 513 Hammond Street just before 1:30 this morning. Within minutes, firefighters had the fire knocked back and under control. The unit was vacant and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still...
WGME
4 charged after allegedly vandalizing Rockland school with racial slurs, swastikas
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police have charged four people after they allegedly vandalized a Rockland school with derogatory graffiti. Authorities charged two juveniles as well as 18-year-old Khyllie Cochran and 19-year-old Juston Hurley with aggravated criminal mischief. Police say the vandals caused extensive damage, including broken windows and derogatory graffiti, to...
Boy Sent To Hospital After Stabbing In Winterport Thursday
One boy is in the hospital after Maine State Police say he was allegedly stabbed by another child in an altercation on Main Street in Winterport last night. Both the State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office as called in after someone reported a stabbing had taken place. According...
Police seek possible witness in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Turner
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office continues to follow up on the fatal hit-and-run that occurred July 23. The crash occurred on County Road in Turner. Amber Smith, 36, of Sabattus was charged with manslaughter following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday that took the life of Tina White, 46, of Turner.
Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid
According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
WMTW
Power restored to 1,200 homes in Raymond after car crash takes out CMP pole
RAYMOND, Maine — Officials say Route 85 in Raymond was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon due to a crash involving a CMP electrical pole. Cumberland County Sheriffs say speed and alcohol appear to be factors of a crash near 148 Webbs Mills Road at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Grenade Found Inside Maine Home Thursday Night, Neighbors Evacuated
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a grenade was discovered inside a Maine home on Thursday evening prompting a large police response to the area. Moss says that at about 7:00 on Thursday evening, police from the Rockland Maine Police Department were called to...
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
WGME
Maine fire departments face drought, volunteer and heat challenges
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A brush fire in Harpswell is now under control after days of burning in the Long Reach area. Although it is under control, there is still concern with the area in a moderate drought. "Because it's so dry, once it gets into the root system, it can...
WGME
Three arrested in Augusta after police find money, drugs and stolen property
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Three people were arrested in Augusta Thursday afternoon after police found drugs, money and stolen property during a search. Police say they executed the search and arrest warrant on Blair Road around 1:15 p.m. Officers from the Maine DEA, Kennebec Sheriff's Office and Augusta Police seized an...
Police use stun gun to subdue teen in Rockland parking lot
ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland police reportedly used a stun gun to subdue a teen during a confrontation early Thursday morning outside the police department. Police said the teen called 911 at about 2 a.m. Thursday to say they had several guns and wanted to confront police. Officers arrived to...
WPFO
Juveniles accused of fighting with police in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Two juveniles have been charged after allegedly starting a fight with police officers in Rockland. One of the juveniles reportedly had to be tased. Police say around 2 a.m. Thursday they got a 9-1-1 call from a juvenile who reported they were armed with several guns and wanted to have a confrontation with police.
wabi.tv
Vehicle catches fire blocking northbound traffic
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -According to Maine State Police, the passing lane is now open but traffic is backed up. The incident happened at 5:50 am at mile marker 179 Northbound. The fire is out and the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were...
wabi.tv
Four men indicted for April shooting at Bangor nightclub
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -All four men charged in connection with a shooting outside Half Acre nightclub in downtown Bangor back in April have been indicted. 32-year-old Horane Lawrence is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon. Lawrence was released from custody after posting 200 cash bail. 36-year-old Andrae Dixon...
