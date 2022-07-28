Chambers Getting Ready For New School Year

kxoradio.com
Related
kxoradio.com
IID Board Meets Tuesday
(County Board of Supervisors)....They will not be meeting Tuesday. The County Board is on summer break and will not meet this week or next week, unless a special meeting is called. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors is not on summer break. They will meet Tuesday. The public session begins at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. There will be two presentations, for Employee of the month and for Team of the Month of August. There will be a LAFCO update conducted by Gary Thompson and Jurg Hueberger. There will also be a Salton Sea Management Plan updated provided by Tonya Marsha and Miguel Hernandez. The actionb agenda includes the Salton Sea Species Conservation Habitat Project, The Equal Distribution Plan Clearinghouse conservation account water cost methodology and acknowledge 2022 cost, and the Board will be asked to acknowledge 2022 second quarter budget amendment. Inbformation items include an update by Ag Water Advisory Committee chairman Mark Broom, and an IID status update on COVID 19. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
holtvilletribune.com
Christmas in July Brings Cheer to Local Merchants
EL CENTRO — Early in the pandemic, like many businesses, it was a tough time for Angela Nelson, owner of Made with Nanas Love baby boutique in Imperial. She made deliveries, had her online sales, even took part in drive-by baby showers. She even ran out of business cards during those events.
kyma.com
New Mountain Church kids raise money for new building
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New Mountain Church kids had a lemonade stand Saturday morning to help raise money for the cost of the flooring in the kids area of the new building. New Mountain Church calls it "laying the foundation." About 20 kids participated in the fundraiser helping pour...
kxoradio.com
PACE Facility Possible
The Imperial Valley's first PACE center is in the works. PACE stands for Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly and Innercare, formerly Clinics del Puelbo de Salud, has filed an application with the State of California for the service. Gafcon will develop the center on the site of the Cambria Hotel in partnership with Innercare and the City of Imperial. The proposed site is at Highway 86 and Nickel Road. Gafcon is developing the hotel on the site that has sat empty for severe years. The PACE Center would provide medical, social and wellness services to senior citizens. In addition to the 20,000 square foot ACE Center an additional 20,000 square foot medical clinic to serve healthcare patients of all ages. Rusty Garcia, Chairman of the Board of Innercare said, " We understand how to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve through providing access to excellent care, available to all".
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holtvilletribune.com
Millions in Frozen Funds Leave Calexico Programs in the Cold
CALEXICO — Some $7.6 million in grant funding already earmarked for programs for the citizens of Calexico over the past eight years stands frozen. And future monies tied to the state’s ubiquitous Community Development Block Grant program and other California Department of Housing and Community Development programs are essentially cut off until lingering issues are resolved.
holtvilletribune.com
Innercare Plans Senior Center on ‘Ghost Hotel’ Site
IMPERIAL — Local healthcare provider, Innercare, has reached an agreement with an investor group led by Gafcon Inc. to develop Imperial Valley’s first PACE center, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, and a healthcare clinic in the city of Imperial, according to a press release. The center...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial Valley Community Briefs
An Imperial Valley woman will be hosting a pair of workshops about domestic violence in El Centro and Calexico on Thursday, July 28. Elvira Herrera will share her personal experiences with and triumph over domestic violence during the free events. The workshops will present an opportunity to learn how to...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Registrar Announces November General Election
EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Registrar of Voters announces that a Consolidated General Election will be held on Nov. 8. The following offices for which candidates may be nominated are as follows:. District Seats and Term. Imperial County Office of Education – Area I 1 Trustee, 4 Years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brush fire broke out in Calexico
A brush fire broke out near a neighborhood in Calexico this afternoon. The post Brush fire broke out in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC’s surgery technologist program preps students for success
Yuma Regional Medical Center started its tuition-free surgery technologist program just over a year ago and has just accepted its third group of candidates to start the program. The post YRMC’s surgery technologist program preps students for success appeared first on KYMA.
ourbigescape.com
15 Yuma Free Boondocking Locations for Snowbirds (Updated 2022)
Known as the “Sunniest City on Earth,” Yuma promises sunshine and warm weather at least 91% of the year. So, we’re looking into Yuma free boondocking. “What is your next destination?” It’s a question we hear frequently. Every time, we reply, “Wherever we want, weather permitting.”
kxoradio.com
Emergency Declaration For Rutherford Road
(Temporary Closure)...It is for a portion of Rutherford Road near Highway 111. An emergency declaration was approved to speed up the repairs. Repairs will begin August 4th. County Public Works says a sinkhole just east of Highway 111 is threatening the integrity of Rutherford The repairs are estimated to cost between $50,000 and $100,000. They are hoping the work will be complete in about a week from the closure date. An emergency declaration was needed to avoid the bidding process, which would have taken about a month before work could begin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kxoradio.com
Dudek Consulting Awarded $2.4 Million Contract
(Process to make Lithium development easier)....The County has approved a contract with Dudek Consulting. They will create a specific plan and programmatic environmental impast report to further the development of a local lithium extraction industry. The specifc plan and EIR will expedite the state's permit process, allowing lithium developers to bein work as soon as possible. The funding for the contract will come from the lithium development plan included in the state budget.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Police Officers Warn Against Possible Chief Hiring
CALEXICO — Members of the Calexico Police Officers Association made it clear that they did not want the city’s currently vacant police chief position to be filled by the El Centro Police Department’s recently retired chief, Brian Johnson, during the public comment period of the City Council’s special meeting on Thursday, July 28.
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
Tracking more moisture and rain opportunities
Temperatures will stay below our seasonal average of 107, but with dew points staying in the 50s and 60s making it feel warmer and sticky. The post Tracking more moisture and rain opportunities appeared first on KYMA.
Multiple vehicles crash in foothills
Two people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) after a crash involving three cars. The post Multiple vehicles crash in foothills appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Woman Arrested for DUI
A 41-year-old woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she hit a home at Desert Trails Park. Shortly after 1:00 a.m., El Centro Police responded to the accident in the 200 block of Wake Avenue. The driver of the car was not injured but was cited and released for Driving Under the Influence.
kyma.com
Migrant deaths on the rise due to extreme heat
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of migrant deaths are on the rise due to the combination of heat and humidity. Rest, access to shade and fresh water are not the reality for many Mexican migrants crossing to the United States. Unfortunately, The desert sun is too much for...
sandiegocountynews.com
Two K-9 alerts lead to 138 pounds of meth seized
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and two undocumented individuals, in two separate events, accused of smuggling narcotics for further travel into the United States on Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., when a 2018 Nissan Rouge approached the Highway...
Comments / 0