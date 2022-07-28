Save over $500 with this ProForm Pro 2000 Smart Treadmill deal on Amazon

The ProForm Pro 2000 Smart Treadmill

The chance to snag a state-of-the-art smart treadmill for under $1,000 doesn't come along often, but that’s exactly what this ProForm Pro 2000 Smart Treadmill deal on Amazon delivers.

The running machine’s price has been slashed by a hefty 35%, taking the total down from $1,499 to $969 (opens in new tab). And, for this three-figure fee, you get plenty of bang for your buck.

ProForm is known for making some of the best treadmills around, with the ProForm Pro 9000 leaving our in-house tester thoroughly impressed with its premium performance. Happily, the ProForm Pro 2000 continues this tradition, providing a host of premium features to take your home workouts to new heights.

One of the first things you’ll notice is the 10in HD touchscreen display above the dashboard. From here, you can stream a huge variety of classes via the expansive iFit app, including trainer-led virtual runs in picturesque real-world locations, live workouts, studio classes, and even off-treadmill sessions such as strength work, yoga and Pilates (just hop on to one of the best yoga mats and away you go).

ProForm Pro 2000 Smart Treadmill | Was: $1,499 Now: $969 (save 35% on Amazon)

Save 35% on the ProForm Pro 2000 Smart Treadmill, currently down from $1,499 to $969 on Amazon. This running machine is a great option for at-home training, with a 10in HD touchscreen able to stream engaging live and on-demand workout classes, and a space-savvy foldable design.

The iFit app will require a monthly subscription fee of $39/month, although you can try before you buy using a 30-day free trial you can redeem when purchasing the ProForm treadmill. However, we think the plethora of health content and clever features on offer make this a worthwhile investment.

For example, the app allows your trainer to adjust speed and incline remotely during virtual classes. This makes the running experience feel more immersive – plus you don't have to fiddle with the settings buttons while you work out. It was one of our favorite things about the app, when we tested it out.

The opportunity to draw from the experience of the iFit app’s elite coaches and compete against fellow app-users via a live leaderboard is also a great way to stay motivated – especially when compared with the monotonous treadmill trudges of old where you were left to stare at a gym wall for mile after mile.

While its flash features may catch the eye, the ProForm Pro 2000 Smart Treadmill makes sure it nails the basics of a top quality running machine too. It offers a maximum incline of 12% and decline options down to -3% (a rarity on home treadmills) which you can efficiently flick between using ProForm’s QuickSpeed Button Control. It also has a maximum speed of 22kph, courtesy of a smooth and powerful 3.25 continuous horsepower motor.

The running surface is more forgiving than most thanks to the brands ReBound Pro Cushioning, and the SpaceSaver Design with EasyLift Assist makes folding it upright a breeze and means the machine takes up minimal floor space – ideal if you’re looking for the best treadmills for home use.

So, if you’re on the hunt for a compact running machine to kick your training into gear and provide a whole host of varied workout classes to help you get in shape – all for an affordable price – then we definitely recommend the ProForm Pro 2000 Smart Treadmill.

