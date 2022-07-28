News19 Newsies Summer Book Club review of When No One Is Watching; August book club selection announced

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry had thousands of people traveling throughout the area to compete in the Spartan 10K race and more on Saturday. The event continues into Sunday and features dozens of races, competitions, and challenges to help push participants. And the director of the race, Lauren Taylor, hopes it also brings many of those same people directly into the surrounding communities.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO