News19 Newsies Summer Book Club review of When No One Is Watching; August book club selection announced

For a local chapter of 'Buy Nothing Project,' free is the magic word
IRMO, S.C. — From gas to groceries, the price for just about everything seems to be on the rise. But a national group is creating a community in the Midlands with items at everybody’s favorite price—free. At a time when people are scraping to get by with...
Columbia Chess Club bringing all kinds of people together
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every Thursday is a packed house at the Firefly Toy and Game Store, where the Columbia Chess Club meets each week. "It's just neat to see so many people connecting over chess, it's like music there's something for everyone," said club member Harrison Walsh. Anyone from...
Welcome to the Dark Side: Star Wars actor scheduled to appear at Soda City Comic Con
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you haven't got your tickets to this year's Soda City Comic Con, here's a big reason to do so -- organizers have announced actor Ray Park will be a special guest at this year's con. Park, probably best known for his portrayal as Star Wars...
Richland County school installs its first soilless garden
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County school installed an innovative new gardening project. It's the first of its kind in the county. Hopkins Middle School got a hydroponic farmstand, Lettuce Grow, just in time for the school year. Hydroponic gardening is water-based. The system grows plants and herbs...
Irmo balloon artist helps give back to sick children around the world
IRMO, S.C. — A local business owner in Irmo is helping children in need this month. Jenifer D'Agrela, who owns Jen's Balloons, helped put together a giant display for critically ill kids. She traveled to Orlando earlier this month to represent the Midlands. She's been blowing up balloons in...
Hospital, college partnership to bring new health clinic to Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry County Memorial Hospital has partnered with Newberry College to bring a new health clinic to the area. The site which will be located at the corner of Evans and College streets will provide medical attention to students at the college and those in the community.
Zookeepers working hard to keep animals cool during the dog days of summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zookeepers at Riverbanks Zoo are working hard to keep their animals cooled off as summer temperatures continue to remain in the 90s. John Davis is the Director of Animal Care at Riverbanks Zoo and says there are many steps to getting the animals ready for the summer and some processes that start as early as March.
Kershaw County kicks off a new school year with a new superintendent
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students returned to the classroom Monday morning in Kershaw County for the kick-off of the 2022-2023 school year. Along with a new year for the district comes a new superintendent, Dr. Harrison Goodwin, who visited 10 schools on Monday and plans to visit the remaining 9 on Tuesday.
Calling all pet-lovers: volunteers and donations needed for Pet Pals Program to serve senior residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Senior Resources, Inc. is looking for volunteers and donations for its Pet Pals Program. A part of Meals on Wheels, this program delivers free pet food to senior residents in Richland County. "Seniors today are really facing so many worries and so many concerns, the last...
Spartan Race brings customers from around US to Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry had thousands of people traveling throughout the area to compete in the Spartan 10K race and more on Saturday. The event continues into Sunday and features dozens of races, competitions, and challenges to help push participants. And the director of the race, Lauren Taylor, hopes it also brings many of those same people directly into the surrounding communities.
Columbia leaders talk to kids about gun safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia leaders and law enforcement partnered up to have a conversation about gun safety with kids in the community. Generations gathered in the gym at Martin Luther King Jr. Park to start working toward a better tomorrow. Through song and dance kids were able to learn about gun safety.
Parents, teachers face higher costs for supplies as school year begins
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School District joins others nearing a start and three-year teacher Courtney Grant is excited to have her students back. "I love seeing growth," Grant said. "If I see one child walk out and say they learned this, I feel like, oh my God I did something great."
BECT institute aims to inspire next generation of business, transportation leaders at SC State
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Institute for Business, Environment, Communications and Transport (BECT) launched at South Carolina State University on Thursday. The BECT program aims to prepare students for careers in business, environmental science, communications, transportation, and supply chain management. SC State joins Claflin University and other HBCU'S statewide as...
Community members working to revitalize Broad River Road District
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Racquel Thomas opened Venue 817 in late July. Before that, the property sat vacant for five years. The event space sits like a blank canvas, ready to be turned into a variety of events like weddings, bridal showers, business conferences, and more. Born and raised in Columbia, Thomas picked the location near the intersection of St. Andrews Road and Broad River Road because of it's potential.
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
'We wanted to spread some happy': Self-serve flower stand spreads joy in Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Holly Hill residents Cathy and Scott Cook created the SodaPop flower stop in an effort to bring some light during dark times amid the pandemic. “So much stuff is spreading around between the disease and the negativity and just fear that we wanted to spread some happy," said co-creator Cathy "Soda" Cook.
Digital literacy program available for seniors in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Connecting seniors in Calhoun County with the tools they need to become digitally literate is the goal of a new beginner Chromebook training program. It is being offered by the Calhoun County Council on Aging. “When the pandemic all hit us, we had to close...
Little Mountain muscadine grower preps for upcoming season
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, S.C. — Muscadine season is just about to start here in the southeast. But what you don't know is that it takes about 800 hours per acre to prune, mow and spray. Getting pruned and prepped for muscadine season is quite the undertaking. "You cut it back...
Community rallying behind local family preparing for two kidney transplants
ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin community is rallying behind one local family by hosting a fundraiser. The King Family is preparing to have two kidney transplants in their family in September. The event will be held at Elgin-Lugoff High School Saturday evening from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm. Jessica King and...
16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
