Richland County, SC

News19 Newsies Summer Book Club review of When No One Is Watching; August book club selection announced

 4 days ago
Spartan Race brings customers from around US to Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry had thousands of people traveling throughout the area to compete in the Spartan 10K race and more on Saturday. The event continues into Sunday and features dozens of races, competitions, and challenges to help push participants. And the director of the race, Lauren Taylor, hopes it also brings many of those same people directly into the surrounding communities.
Columbia leaders talk to kids about gun safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia leaders and law enforcement partnered up to have a conversation about gun safety with kids in the community. Generations gathered in the gym at Martin Luther King Jr. Park to start working toward a better tomorrow. Through song and dance kids were able to learn about gun safety.
BECT institute aims to inspire next generation of business, transportation leaders at SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Institute for Business, Environment, Communications and Transport (BECT) launched at South Carolina State University on Thursday. The BECT program aims to prepare students for careers in business, environmental science, communications, transportation, and supply chain management. SC State joins Claflin University and other HBCU'S statewide as...
Community members working to revitalize Broad River Road District

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Racquel Thomas opened Venue 817 in late July. Before that, the property sat vacant for five years. The event space sits like a blank canvas, ready to be turned into a variety of events like weddings, bridal showers, business conferences, and more. Born and raised in Columbia, Thomas picked the location near the intersection of St. Andrews Road and Broad River Road because of it's potential.
16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
