Pregnancy and Family Resource Center offers alternatives to abortion

The California Department of Aging: There Is Help for Elder Californians
The St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging last Thursday in San Bernardino with representatives from the California Department of Aging (CDA) and the Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services. Held in the sanctuary, the discussion featured...
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
NBC Los Angeles
Citizenship is No Longer Required for LA County Jobs
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously with no discussion to allow LA county to hire non-citizens, except in positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor to waive citizenship requirements for Los...
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued
CHINO HILLS, California (KOVR) — More than 200 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will soon be up for adoption. Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter located in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who were previously contained solely in cages and used for medical tests.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
These roads are the deadliest in California
California roadways include winding coastal highways, five-lane interstates, and potholed city roads – all dangerous in their own ways. But a recent study sought to determine which stretches of the state's nearly 400,000 miles of road are the most dangerous.
Bear seen roaming residential neighborhood in east L.A. County
A black bear has some residents on edge after its been spotted roaming around neighborhoods in La Verne. Courtney Kerchner lives near the border of La Verne and Pomona and said she’s seen the bear on several occasions, last spotting it near the Pomona Metrolink station on Fulton Road. Kerchner said it was headed toward a […]
SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY
A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
2847 S Fairview Street D, Santa Ana, Orange County, CA, 92704
Listed by Christina Kim with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2847 S Fairview Street Español?. Beautiful Lakeside Condominium! Convenient end unit with lots of natural light. New paint and freshly remodeled fireplace. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, a kitchen island perfect for barstools, and a separate dining area. Beautiful working brick fireplace in the living room. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Amazing amenities such as pool, spas, tennis court, outdoor bbq areas, club house. Lots of nice greenery and open spaces. Santa Ana Unified School District. Nearby amazing cities such as Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Anaheim.
Los Angeles County will not re-impose indoor mask mandate
Los Angeles County will NOT re-impose a universal indoor mask-wearing mandate, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced on Thursday, citing a continued downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Ferrer told reporters in an online briefing that the county's average daily number of new COVID cases over the past week was about 5,900 per day, The post Los Angeles County will not re-impose indoor mask mandate appeared first on KESQ.
3150 N Sunrise Court, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92865
Beautiful Built in 2010, in the highly sought after community of Riverbend. This amazing home with lots of natural light throughout with no neighbors behind to block the amazing sunset views (larger private yard space with new Tiki Beach vibe set up for all year round enjoyment with huge bbq grill/bar). Upon entering you will be welcomed by the warm formal dining room, a guest bath on main level, and into your gourmet kitchen with its large center island with bar stool set up, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave/oven and plenty of cabinet storage space, 2 car garage with built in storages for easy access and convenience. Now just relax in your cozy family room OR enjoy your wind down at your outdoor yard space with wine/champagne in hand, glazing into the sunset while soaking up the wonderful Southern California weather all year round. The second level has the best balance of the Luxurious large Master with en suite bathroom, separate tub and walk in shower, as well as a large walk-in closet, with 2 more bedrooms upstairs, another full bath, and laundry room. Just minutes away from Angel Stadium and "The Happiest Place on Earth" Disneyland, close to the 55, 91 and 57 freeways for easy access to all dining, shopping and entertainment! Come LIVE and PLAY: trails/playground, a community pool/spa, basketball/tennis court, baseball fields...
Rescued Beagles Now Going to Forever Homes in SoCal
Beagles that were removed from a breeding facility in Virginia are going to their forever homes in SoCal. Families began taking the beagles home Thursday, after the dogs arrived at Priceless Pet Rescue locations in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa. “You can never replace a dog that you've lost...
5814 E Muir Drive, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92869
Listed by Christina Rodin-Atwater with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome to 5814 E Muir Dr in the Community of Los Tesoros nestled on a Cul-De-Sac Street in the Hills of Orange. As you drive up to this home, you will notice the detail work with Natural Stone accents. Upscale Interior Remodel in Contemporary Style with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, OFFICE and HOME GYM. With nearly 3,000 Sq ft of Living Space and a 9,180 Sq Ft Private Lot, this home is sure to please even the most discerning Buyer. Walk into a Massive Open Concept Kitchen with several Seating areas, Barstools and Dining Area, Cozy Family Room with Fireplace where Bi-Fold Doors extend into your Outdoor Living Space, Entertainer's Bar Area, Gym or Downstairs Office with its' separate entrance, Guest Bathroom, Inside Laundry, and Direct Garage Access. Interior Designed with Natural Stone and Porcelain Tile Flooring. You'll enjoy Hilltop Views from the Primary Bedroom Balcony and from other bedrooms. Primary Bedroom Ensuite includes a Sitting Area with Fireplace, Bathroom equipped with huge Walk-In Shower, Dual Shower Heads, Double Sinks, and Two Mirrored Closets with Organizers. Upstairs you'll also find 3 additional Bedrooms all with Closet Organizers. Oversized Two-Car Garage has Custom Cabinetry and a unique Hair Styling Station, great for your mobile Hair Stylist to come to you. Backyard designed with Natural Stone, Synthetic Grass, Custom Jacuzzi that fits more than 8 people, Built-In BBQ with Island Seating and TV, Firepit, and Room for a Pool. Orange Unified School District, 55 Fwy & Toll Roads, Old Towne Orange, Tustin Marketplace, and great Restaurants and Entertainment all nearby. Discover life in the Hills of Orange! Contact your Realtor or the Listing Agent for a private showing!
Mother sues LAUSD, claims her son was offered pizza for a COVID-19 vaccination
A local mother claims her 13-year-old son was given a COVID-19 vaccination at school without her consent, according to a lawsuit filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District.Maribel Duarte says her son Moises, who is a student at Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy, was offered a piece of pizza for receiving the vaccine. And not only was he vaccinated without her consent, she says Moises was made to forge her name on a consent form.An image of a vaccine record released during a news conference shows two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered in October and November of...
Report of active shooter at California college campus inaccurate
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. – What was initially reported as an active shooting at Moreno Valley College turned out to be the end of a police chase. The campus put out a community alert that described the pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended on the campus and what students saw was the suspects being taken into custody.
New detective solves 60-year-old mystery, declares deceased Utahn a serial killer
On a typical morning in the serene cemetery of rural Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County, a walker or jogger can be found getting in their morning steps by taking laps on the roads that border and cut through the property, which hardly see any motor traffic. Sitting unassumingly in the...
22976 Via Pimiento, Mission Viejo, Orange County, CA, 92691
Beautifully nestled within the pristine community of Aliso Villas sits this highly upgraded, light and bright 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo. Featuring travertine floors, recessed lighting, and an updated powder room, the first floor is open to a spacious patio that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom tile, and stainless steel appliances. Just up the open staircase are two bedrooms. Each are ample size with natural light and laminate flooring. Nestled between the rooms sits a common bathroom that has been updated with newer tile and fixtures. The interior amenities of this home are just the beginning. The community features a glistening pool and spa along with greenbelts and a playground. With rights to Lake Mission Viejo for a nominal fee, the recreational possibilities are endless. In addition to the garage and one assigned parking space are several nearby guest spots. The building was painted and repiped with PEX in 2021 and the roof is less than 10 years old. The HOA includes trash and sewer. Conveniently located near freeways, parks, shopping, and schools, this neighborhood has it all.
