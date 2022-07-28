Several emergency crews respond to Barney Elevator smoke

A 75-year old Fargo man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a sunflower field southwest of Horace (ND) on Sunday. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was heading east on County Road 17 when he drove into the ditch and into the field shortly before 4:00 p.m. The driver fell off the bike. A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 9-1-1. The victim was transported to Essentia Health where he later died of his injuries.

FARGO, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO