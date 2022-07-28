Several emergency crews respond to Barney Elevator smoke

www.valleynewslive.com
Related
valleynewslive.com
Tons of debris leftover from early morning apartment garage fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A very scary early morning for some Fargo residents, as a detached row of garages at an apartment complex caught fire just before 3:30 this morning. “Someone was banging on my door. It was the police yelling, ‘Fire, fire, fire get out,” says resident...
Name revealed in fatal Cass County motorcycle crash
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man. The man has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus from Fargo. Bekkerus was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
valleynewslive.com
Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A detached row of garages at an apartment complex at 1517 34th St S caught on fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. The garages were heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say strong winds pushed...
valleynewslive.com
Car catches fire following rollover crash in rural Cass County
ARTHUR, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 19-year-old Minnesota man was hurt after his car rolled over and caught on fire. The crash happened around 3:45 Saturday near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue SE in rural Arthur, which is about 15 minutes north of Casselton. The Cass...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakesarearadio.net
Two Detroit Lakes Men Hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN: Fatal crashes and injury accidents
A 75-year old Fargo man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a sunflower field southwest of Horace (ND) on Sunday. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was heading east on County Road 17 when he drove into the ditch and into the field shortly before 4:00 p.m. The driver fell off the bike. A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 9-1-1. The victim was transported to Essentia Health where he later died of his injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Fire tears through vacant mobile home in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vacant mobile home went up in flames Friday night. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the fire at 753 Countryside Trailer Court shortly after 10 p.m. When they arrived, the trailer was fully involved in a fire. Authorities say a second mobile home...
valleynewslive.com
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash identified
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus, of Fargo, ND has died after running off the road on a motorcycle. The crash happened near Horace around 4 p.m. Sunday. Bekkerus was riding near Highways 16 & 17 when his motorcycle ran off the road and then drove into...
gowatertown.net
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
wdayradionow.com
Vehicle fire at major Fargo intersection
(Fargo, ND) -- A vehicle is seriously damaged after it caught fire at a Fargo intersection. Firefighters say the blaze broke out Thursday morning near the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. No details have been released about possible injuries. Crews are working to determine the cause of the...
valleynewslive.com
Officers fatally shoot suicidal man in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers have fatally shot a suicidal person that put the town of Mapleton, ND into a shelter in place on Monday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office ordered the shelter-in-place for a shots fired incident around 10:00 Monday morning. They say people living in the area of 5th St. N. and 5th Ave. N. were advised to lock their doors, find an interior room and stay away from windows and exterior doors. Around 3:00pm Monday afternoon, someone living nearby witnessed hearing about 10 “rapid fire shots” and then saw an armored vehicle pull up to the house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested one person after authorities say a man called in a fake report of a woman being shot. The prank call came in around around 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 to the 1100 block of 16th St. N. for a report of a woman being shot.
DL-Online
UPDATE: Sheriff's office identifies Elbow Lake man in fatal motorcycle crash near Vergas
VERGAS (Aug. 1, 2022) — George Hough, 70, of Elbow Lake was identified by the Otter County Sheriff's Office Monday as the motorcyclist who died in a crash near Vergas on Friday. Hough was riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Highway 4, southwest of Vergas, when he drifted over...
wdayradionow.com
Car flips, hits transformer in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- More questions remain after a car flipped and crashed into an apartment building in South Fargo early Thursday morning. Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson tells WDAY Radio his crews arrived on scene a little after 2 a.m. to reports of a rollover crash and a transformer hit at The Nest apartment complex, just east of West Acres Mall and I-94 off 35th street south.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake
Authorities in Otter Tail County say a 70-year-old Elbow Lake man might've suffered a medical emergency before he crashed his motorcycle Friday morning and died. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday near Vergas, Minnesota. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a witness said the motorcycle was...
kfgo.com
UPDATE: Police investigating SUV crash in south Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – UPDATE: Fargo police are investigating a crash that sent two juveniles to the hospital early Thursday. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the crash outside the Nest apartments at 1781 35th Street South. The driver was speeding, lost control of the SUV, and struck mailboxes,...
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls
One driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was westbound on Highway 1 near the intersection of Highway 83 –outside of Fergus Falls – when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Ford Edge.
Man killed after head-on crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A 35-year-old man is dead after officials said his car crossed the center line of the highway on Thursday afternoon, striking an SUV and seriously injuring the two people inside. Information provided by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said that just before 4...
valleynewslive.com
One person stabbed at N. Moorhead park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a north Moorhead park. Police say around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 they were called to Memorial Park in north Moorhead for a report of a stabbing. Officer say they found one person with a stab wound...
Comments / 0