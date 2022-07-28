Florida Gaming Commission warns against legalizing internet cafes in Jacksonville

NYC psych-rock outfit Acid Dad will play a free show, along with St. Augustine’s The Dewars, Jax’s Bad Madonna and Florida Smash Hits for Our Music, Our Future on Wednesday August 10. The music event is part of Jax Next 100, a week of programming at the Jessie Ball duPont Center (AKA The Jessie) that aims to highlight the past, present and future of Jacksonville’s creative culture in observance of the city’s Bicentennial anniversary.

