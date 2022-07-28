Body found near Family Dollar

gallupsun.com
Man goes missing from Gallup hotel
Jimmy Owens, an 82-year-old man, has been missing since July 17. He was last seen near the Economy Motel on the west side of Gallup. Owens was last seen wearing a black hat and orange checkered shirt. If you have seen him or know where he is, call Metro Dispatch at (505) 722-2002. Reference case # 22-28689.
Navajo police asking for public's help in locating missing teen
The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from the Crownpoint District. Authorities say 16-year-old Ezekieo Eric Talley was last seen on July 12, 2022, in Mentmore, New Mexico. He is described as a Native American male, 5’4”, 130 pounds with brown...
Weekly Police Activity Reports
When Gallup Police Officer Norman Bowman Jr. arrived at Octavia Felling Public Library, 115 W. Hill Ave, shortly after 3 pm, the man identified as Ty Treetop, was uncooperative. Treetop, 30, who was reportedly carrying a pipe, refused to answer the officer’s questions. Meanwhile, it was discovered that Treetop...
Man shot at Champion Ford
A man was shot at the Champion Ford car dealership. On July 17, at 6:59 pm, Gallup Police Officers were called to Champion Ford, 701 W. Coal Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a Native American man laying in the parking lot. They saw that the man had a gunshot wound to his head.
100th Anniversary of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Association, Inc. President, Kyle Tom, Navajo Tribe member, to talk to us about their Centennial Ceremony taking place August 4th through August 14th in the City of Gallup, New Mexico, and Red Rock Park. One of New Mexico’s longest intertribal events celebrates their 100th Anniversary honoring Native American and Indigenous Heritage and Culture. The Ceremonial is sponsored by the Intertribal Ceremonial Office (ICO), Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association, Inc, and the City of Gallup. Fire Rock Casino offers free ticketing and parking on August 12th. Various citywide events are scheduled: One World Beat – Native American & Indigenous Tribal Processions & Performance Showcases, Rodeo Events, Ceremonial Queen and Princess Pageants, Juried Art Show & Open Night Wine Gala, Virtual Artisans Market, 5K Run/Walk, Parades, PowWow, Navajo Song & Dance, Film Festival and more. Information – gallupceremonial.com; and on Facebook.
Three contestants vie for next Miss Navajo Nation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myon Lizer, First Lady Phefelia Nez, and Executive Branch Division Directors welcomed the three 2022-2023 Miss Navajo Nation contestants to the Office of the President and Vice President in Window Rock, Ariz. July 18. Nez congratulates and thanked...
