Body found near Family Dollar

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Association, Inc. President, Kyle Tom, Navajo Tribe member, to talk to us about their Centennial Ceremony taking place August 4th through August 14th in the City of Gallup, New Mexico, and Red Rock Park. One of New Mexico’s longest intertribal events celebrates their 100th Anniversary honoring Native American and Indigenous Heritage and Culture. The Ceremonial is sponsored by the Intertribal Ceremonial Office (ICO), Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association, Inc, and the City of Gallup. Fire Rock Casino offers free ticketing and parking on August 12th. Various citywide events are scheduled: One World Beat – Native American & Indigenous Tribal Processions & Performance Showcases, Rodeo Events, Ceremonial Queen and Princess Pageants, Juried Art Show & Open Night Wine Gala, Virtual Artisans Market, 5K Run/Walk, Parades, PowWow, Navajo Song & Dance, Film Festival and more. Information – gallupceremonial.com; and on Facebook.

GALLUP, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO