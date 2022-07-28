ABC News, CNN Among Top Nominated in News & Doc Emmys

www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
SFGate
Jamie Oliver Cooks Up Two Shows for Channel 4 – Global Bulletin
U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned celebrity chef Jamie Oliver‘s Jamie Oliver Productions to make “Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders” (8×30’), where he cooks one-pan recipes from his new book “ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders,” available in Sept. 2022. The series will air this year.
SFGate
Luke Bryan And Peyton Manning To Co-Host 56th CMA Awards (TV News Roundup)
The Country Music Association and ABC puts on the award show yearly in celebration of the country music genre, and this year’s ceremony will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Bryan returns after taking on hosting duties for the first time at the 2021 awards, while Manning will host for the first time. But is no stranger to being in front of the camera. He previously hosted the 2017 ESPYs and currently shares commentary duties with his brother Eli on an alternate “Manningcast” version of ESPN’s Monday Night Football programming, and also hosts “Peyton’s Places” for ESPN.
Fact check: Human error caused CNN to momentarily report wrong vote results from Kentucky in 2019
A CNN clip featuring vote tallies from the the 2019 Kentucky gubernatorial race does not show election fraud.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Veteran Sitcom Actress, Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a veteran actress known for her voice role as Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and whose career as an entertainer spanned seven decades, died Saturday in Cape Cod, Mass. while recovering from pneumonia. She was 95 years old. Carroll’s death was confirmed by her...
SFGate
A New Threat to California Film, Television and Streaming Jobs (Opinion)
Enjoying the Golden Age of film and TV franchises? Legislation rapidly moving in Sacramento could bring it all to a crashing halt. Film, television, and streaming have never given us so much content to love. In 2021 alone, nearly 950 films entered production and 560 original scripted series were released to U.S. audiences – an all-time high. Many were created here in California.
Comments / 0