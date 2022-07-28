ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

TRADE: San Francisco Giants And Tampa Bay Rays Make A Deal

By Ben Stinar
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0WWG_0gwLBMfR00

The San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays have made a trade.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Recently, the San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays made a trade involving pitcher Ben Bowden.

Joe Trezza: "Tampa Bay also traded LHP Ben Bowden to the Giants, though return is unknown. The team DFA'd and outrighted Bowden in May; he had a 2.45 ERA in 21 relief appearances at Triple-A Durham."

The Giants are in the middle of a very mediocre season as they are 48-50 in the 98 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in third place in the National League West Division.

Recently, they got swept in four games by the Dodgers, and they are now 17.5 games behind them for first place in the division.

The San Diego Padres are in second place in the division, and the Giants remain just 6.0 games behind them.

They are also 3.0 games ahead of the Colorado Rockies and 3.5 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondback who are in last place.

As for the Rays, they are in the middle of a solid season and are 53-45 in the 98 games that they have played in so far.

Currently, they are in third place in the American League East Division, and they are 12.5 games behind the New York Yankees who are in first.

However, they are just 1.0 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays who are in second place.

They are 4.0 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles and 5.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox who are in last place.

Comments / 7

topwop
4d ago

Apparently the Giants don’t want to spend any money What are the saving it for or don’t they have it 🤮

Reply
4
 

NewsBreak
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Willson Contreras reportedly drawing trade interest from NL contender

Willson Contreras has been overshadowed a bit on the trade market, but a top NL team could be trying to bring him into the fold. The San Diego Padres have had talks with the Chicago Cubs about a Contreras trade, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. The Padres are also in on Juan Soto, but it is not clear if Contreras is an alternative or if the team is trying to add both players.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox willing to trade top players ahead of deadline

The Boston Red Sox’s season has not gone as well as they hoped, so they seem to be ready to be sellers at the trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Saturday that Boston is now listening to trade calls about some of their players. Heyman says that J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Christian Vazquez are players they are willing to trade.
BOSTON, MA
