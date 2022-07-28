Rodthong signals intent to plea out in cop shooting, stolen squad case

www.fox6now.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 shot within half-hour at separate locations
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city that happened within a half-hour on Monday, Aug. 1. The first happened around 1:45 p.m. near 83rd and Carmen on the city's northwest side. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a fight. Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl videotaped on hidden camera, Cedarburg man sentenced
CEDARBURG, Wis. - A Cedarburg man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He was accused in 2019 of videotaping a girl with a hidden camera. Christopher Rost, 55, pleaded no contest in April to invading privacy on. As part of a plea deal, a charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man fired shot after kids shoot BB gun at van
RACINE, Wis. – A Racine man is charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon after a shot fired incident Thursday, July 28. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Adam Neuau admitted to firing a shot into the air after kids had been shooting BB guns at moving cars – hitting his vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Concordia shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 31 near 15th and Concordia. It happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near Teutonia and Chambers, 2 cars smashed
MILWAUKEE - Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Milwaukee early Sunday, July 31 near Teutonia and Chambers. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Police say a vehicle (Unit #1) collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) and struck a house. The driver of unit#1 fled the scene on foot. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two charged following hit-and-run on Villa Street | Crime and Courts
RACINE — Two men have been charged following a hit-and-run reported Wednesday on Villa Street. Charles Lee Canaday, 21, of the 1500 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Snow. Marquese M. Snow, 21,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot could be paralyzed, uncle gets $150K bond
MILWAUKEE - Ke'yari Redding, 5, of Milwaukee may never walk again after prosecutors say John Jackson, Redding's uncle, shot her near 49th and Meinecke July 24. FOX6 News received an update Sunday, July 31 on Redding's condition, critically injured in the shooting. A new picture shows Redding holding her mom's hand in the hospital.
WISN
Shooting breaks out as Milwaukee church parishioners leave service
MILWAUKEE — A church service at Reformation Church of Holiness on Chambers and 21st streets in Milwaukee was just getting let out Sunday afternoon when witnesses describe seeing a shootout down the block. "Upon them coming out of the church a car pulled right here and began to fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired report near Milwaukee church
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 21st and Chambers Sunday, July 31. FOX6's crews went to the scene after hearing reports of shots fired outside a nearby church. Video shows police markers lining the ground as officers investigated. There's no word on what led up to this or whether there...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed near 38th and Thurston, domestic shooting
A Milwaukee woman, 51, was killed in a shooting early Sunday near 38th and Thurston. One person was arrested and is expected to face charges.
WISN
Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Video shows I-43 wrong-way driver approaching construction girders
MILWAUKEE - Video shows the moments before and after a wrong-way driver crashed into a construction zone on I-43 Sunday morning, July 31. That driver, a Milwaukee-area man, 28, was arrested for OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Among the first responders was Ray's Towing Company. They've been in business...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
CBS 58
Wrong-way crash on I-43 and Capitol; driver arrested for OWI
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash early this morning forced the closures of all lanes of I-43 in Milwaukee for a couple of hours. Police say an SUV ended up wedged between steel beams of a bridge under construction on I-43 at Capitol Drive. The sheriff's office says the crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Dragaway fatal crash: Driver was going '200 mph'
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies were called to the Great Lakes Dragaway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a custom, late-model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. According to a release, the driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.
