Chautauqua Center Announces 9th Annual Backpack Distribution
For the ninth consecutive year, the Chautauqua Center (TCC) and supporting organization the Waterfront Foundation are spearheading the area's largest backpack and school supply giveaway to benefit local students. This week, volunteers convened to assemble nearly 2,000 backpacks that were filled with school supplies for TCC's Community Picnic Events taking place next month, as well as for every school district in the county. Volunteers came from Kiwanis Club of Jamestown, the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Realtors, Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services, and the AM Rotary Club of Greater Jamestown. The program is made possible through donations from Fredonia Wal-Mart, Lakewood Wal-Mart, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, and the AM Rotary Club of Greater Jamestown.
Forestville Resident Gets Distinguished Service Award for Contributions to Rural Schools
A Forestville resident recently received an award for making significant contributions to rural schools in New York State. Sylvester Cleary was presented the Anne Z. Paulin Distinguished Service Award from the Rural Schools Association (RSA) of New York State during its Summer Conference Wrap-Up in Cooperstown. According to Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus...
SUNY Fredonia Faculty Outreach Expands Science Education at Chautauqua
Faculty in the State University of New York at Fredonia's Department of Biology created a new collaboration with Chautauqua Institution to increase science education opportunities for Chautauqua County students this summer through the institution's Chautauqua Field Trips program. More than 1,100 students from 12 school districts attended the inaugural field trip program in June that was designed to provide a full Chautauqua Institution experience in one day that covers the institution's four pillars: art, education, recreation and religion.
United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs
The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced the three co-chairs of its 2022 fundraising campaign during its annual meeting this week. The three co-chairs are Heather Turner, Denise Heppler, and Danielle Stone. Each year, the local United Way raises more than $1.3 million to fund significant community impact and change in southern Chautauqua County, including investing in 42 local programs. Their 2022 campaign officially kicks off on September 22nd, with a goal of $1.31 million.
Firefighters quell flames in downtown Fredonia
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 39 East Main Street in Fredonia shortly before 3 pm. The building houses Heenan's Irish Pub. Fredonia firefighters received mutual aid from the city of Dunkirk and Sheridan. The county's FAST Team was initially called, but was later canceled. Fredonia Fire Chief Josh Myers says the call came in as a fire on an exterior wall, and that's what crews found when they reached the scene...
Borrello Reacts to Brooks-TLC Leadership Change, Gives Update on Talks Over New Hospital
State Senator George Borrello says he looks forward to working with the new President and CEO of Brooks Memorial Hospital. Earlier in the week, the Brooks-TLC Hospital System announced the appointment of Kenneth Morris, who will take over the position on Monday, succeeding the retiring Mary LaRowe. Appearing on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, Borrello said he and other area elected officials will support the new CEO, but added that the hospital system needs to have more transparency...
Volunteers from Cummins Help DEC with Cleanup at Chautauqua Gorge State Forest
Nine volunteers from the Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant helped clean up the New York State DEC's Hannum Day Use Area at the Chautauqua Gorge State Forest in the Town of Chautauqua this week. According to the DEC, the volunteers raked the 1/4-mile accessible loop trail of pine needles, sticks, and leaf debris to get down to the crushed gravel surface, making it a more firm surface for wheelchairs and trail users of all abilities. It also helped redefine the trail tread so it's easier to follow through the woods. They also trimmed back branches with loppers that had grown out over the trail, to make it a clearer path to follow. The volunteers also helped to shovel out five fire pits in the day use area that were built up with garbage, wood, and ash debris. While volunteers helped with that, DEC Forestry staff members Richard Silvestro and Theresa Draves put up new blue trail makers so following the trail is more visible to the public.
Sinclairville Resident Named Manager of Tops Markets in Frewsburg
Tops Friendly Markets recently announced the promotion of Angelena Goot to Store Manager of its Frewsburg location. Goot started her career at Tops in 2011 as a carry-out-café clerk and has held many positions over the years, most recently interim Store Manager. Goot is a resident of Sinclairville.
Youth charged after trespassing incident in Cherry Creek
A male youth is facing a trespass charge after an early morning incident in Cherry Creek on Monday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location on Southside Avenue shortly after 7 am for a report of an individual trespassing on another person's property. Deputies located the male and issued an appearance ticket.
Ashville Man Accused of Threatening Someone with Baseball Bat in Arkwright
A report of a criminal mischief incident Sunday morning in the Town of Arkwright led to the arrest of an Ashville man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Griswold Road shortly before 9:30 AM and found that 47-year-old Mason Riggle allegedly threatened someone with a baseball bat and damaged property. Riggle was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree menacing.
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic in Ellington on August 18th
The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 18th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Town of Ellington Highway Garage at 763 East Main Street in Ellington. This clinic will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Ellington and the Chautauqua County Division of Public Health will co-sponsor the clinic. Dr. Mary Fales will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at these clinics, so pet owners should pre-register online as soon as possible. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed.
Jamestown Fire Department Has Two New Battalion Chiefs
The Jamestown Fire Department recently promoted firefighters Shawn Shilling and Ryan Roush to the position of Battalion Chief. Shilling joined the department in 2008 after 10 years of active duty and six years of reserve duty in the U.S. Air Force. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2016 before his most recent promotion. He has taken command of the department's 3rd Platoon. Meanwhile, Roush has been a member of the department for 15 years and was also promoted to Lieutenant in 2016. He will be in command of the 2nd Platoon.
County Board of Elections prepares for two elections on August 23
For the second time in nearly two months, the Chautauqua County Board of Elections will be dealing with a major election. In fact, two elections will be held on August 23, a special election for New York's 23rd Congressional District and a Republican primary contest for the district. Early voting will run from Saturday, August 13 until Sunday, August 21 according the county's Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram...
Marginal risk of severe weather
Showers and thunderstorms are possible by this evening as a cold front approaches the area. Some of the storms may become strong to severe. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has most of Chautauqua County under a marginal risk of severe weather. The main threats are heavy rain and gusty winds.
Unwanted Person Complaint Leads to Arrest of Arkwright Woman
An Arkwright woman is facing charges of 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree criminal trespass following a report of an unwanted person on Saturday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to an address on Center Road in the Town of Arkwright shortly after 2:15 PM, and an investigation found that 55-year-old Ida Weber-Smith had allegedly entered and remained unlawfully in a residence that she did not have a right to enter, and that she was violating an order of protection. Weber-Smith with arrested and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and is being held on $1,000 bail. She will answer the charges in Arkwright Town Court at a later date.
Jamestown Police Make Arrest After Large Bar Fight
A large fight early Saturday at a bar in downtown Jamestown resulted in the arrest of a city man. Jamestown Police responded to the Wine Cellar at 309 North Main Street at about 2:00 AM and began a foot pursuit with a male after being notified by multiple victims that he had stabbed them. The male, later identified as 23-year-old Codie Swartz, was taken into custody with no further incident. Police say multiple victims suffered lacerations as a result of the incident. Swartz is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault, as well as one count each of tampering with physical evidence, 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later sent to the Chautauqua County Jail.
