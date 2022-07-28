Pike County Fair officials cancel rodeo due to weather concerns

www.wevv.com
On Alert: Heat & P.M. Storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The primary concern is damaging winds. Early clouds give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps reach the lower 90s with a heat index of100-106. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as lows drop into the lower 70s.
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
Camper on Ohio River sand bar 'appears to be taking on water' as waters rise
Recent rainfall has been a much-needed break from dry conditions in the Evansville area, but it could mean trouble for a camper that was placed on a sand bar that appeared in the Ohio River's waters. Tags. Indiana. Camper on Ohio River sand bar 'appears to be taking on water'...
Video shows mysterious Ohio River camper disappear
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — So many questions have surrounded the camper that was left stranded on a sandbar in the Ohio River. Who put it there? Why did they leave it? Will someone come and get it? Although some of these questions haven’t been answered, we do know that the camper is no longer on […]
Inspections, traffic delays expected to switch to southbound Twin Bridge on Monday
Traffic on Highway 41 was backed up for miles into Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday as crews performed inspections on the northbound Twin Bridge. Transportation officials tell 44News that weather permitting, those inspections will be completed on Saturday, July 30. While the completion of the northbound work may mean quicker travels...
Heavy rain washes over all hopes of tractor pull
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — It’s official — the Tractor Pull at the Vanderburgh County Fair has been canceled. Event organizers say Mother Nature got in the way of tonight’s event. President of the Vanderburgh County Fair Jeff Ziliak tells us all grandstand events for Thursdsay have been canceled. He says rides are also closed […]
Evansville Farmer's Market Hosts First Responder Appreciation Day
The Evansville Farmer's Market hosted a First Responder's Appreciation Day on Saturday at Washington Square Mall. Evansville Farmer's Market holds First Responder Appreciation Day. The Evansville Farmer's Market honored emergency personnel on Saturday with a First Responder's Appreciation Day.
Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level. On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them […]
Southbound inspection for US 41 Twin Bridges scheduled
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – After the northbound bridge inspection, it will become the southbound’s turn. KYTC says, weather permitting, the bridge inspection for the northbound US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson County will be completed on July 30. The inspection for the southbound direction is scheduled to begin on August 1. Crews will be […]
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
Splash Parks Could Have Potential Dangers Lurking in the Water
If you and the family are cooling off from the heat this summer at a local splash park, you might want to be aware of some potential dangers lurking in the water. It has been very hot lately. If you were to go outside, you'd be looking for a place to cool off pretty fast. One of the most popular places for families to cool off, aside from swimming pools is splash parks or splash pads. We all know what these are: they are play areas with various objects that spray or jet water on guests. Kids love them because they can run, play, and splash through water all day. Parents love them because usually by the end of the visit, the kids are worn out, so they know the kiddos will sleep well that night. However, parents should be a little concerned about what could lurk in these splash parks' waters.
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released […]
Win Passes to the 2022 Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center
For the 47th year, thousands of classic, restored street rods will rumble into Evansville for the annual Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th (2022). After canceling the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, the annual event returned last year despite cases...
STILL AT NORTH END OF CITY PARK
(OLNEY) Due to the Richland County Fair in the Olney City Park, the Farmer’s Market is today set up north of the old swimming pool, under the pavilion, in the north part of the City Park. That’s today from 10:00 to 2:00 with fresh produce, baked items, and more available to the public for purchase. The Market is back under the pole barns next week, on Tuesday and Friday.
American Red Cross in Evansville sending volunteers to eastern Kentucky floods
The American Red Cross has over 200 volunteers on the ground providing relief in eastern Kentucky. On Monday, they received two more from Evansville. The Evansville chapter of the American Red Cross of Indiana is there to help in the Tri-State anytime they’re called. The mission in eastern Kentucky,...
Zipper Merge: Here’s when to use it
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding motorists of the zipper merge, a way for drivers to keep traffic moving when a lane is closed. This method is more relevant than ever with the recent lane closures along the Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville. How does it work? Zipper […]
Knox County Highway Department reminds drivers not to ignore road closed signs
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Flooding earlier this week has caused damage to some bridges and even washed out some roads in Knox County. Road closed signs have been up on many roads in Knox County since Monday, preventing drivers from traveling down roads with damaged bridges and washed out road ways.
Tri-Stater's rush to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket
Friday, Palmers gas station in Henderson, KY saw dozens of customers stop in just to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket. Tri-Stater's rush to get their hands on a Mega Millions lottery ticket. Friday, Palmers gas station in Henderson, Kentucky, saw dozens of customers stop in just...
