Deaconess ranked 2nd for the fifth year in a row

American Red Cross in Evansville sending volunteers to eastern Kentucky floods
The American Red Cross has over 200 volunteers on the ground providing relief in eastern Kentucky. On Monday, they received two more from Evansville. The Evansville chapter of the American Red Cross of Indiana is there to help in the Tri-State anytime they’re called. The mission in eastern Kentucky,...
Death toll rises to at least 25 in Kentucky flooding as people in stricken areas remain hard to reach, governor says
The death toll in flood-stricken parts of eastern Kentucky climbed to at least 25 and will almost certainly "get worse" as first responders work to account for missing residents, the state's governor said Saturday. Gov. Andy Beshear said the immediate goal is "to get as many people to safety as...
Kentucky's governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of flood victims
On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff. The order was made to honor all Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to recent floods that swept through eastern communities in the state. Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations...
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28 as area braces for more rain
At least 28 people have died in last week's flooding in Kentucky as rescuers continue to search for missing people and the region braces for yet more rain. "Our confirmed count of Kentuckians we've lost has now reached 28, and we expect that there will be more, and that that number will grow," Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.
