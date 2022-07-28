ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Deaconess ranked 2nd for the fifth year in a row

By Megan DiVenti
wevv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Kentucky's governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of flood victims

On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff. The order was made to honor all Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to recent floods that swept through eastern communities in the state. Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28 as area braces for more rain

At least 28 people have died in last week's flooding in Kentucky as rescuers continue to search for missing people and the region braces for yet more rain. "Our confirmed count of Kentuckians we've lost has now reached 28, and we expect that there will be more, and that that number will grow," Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy