Safe Haven teaches seven habits of an effective teen

South Carolina Red Cross deploys volunteers to Kentucky
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — At least 30 people are dead in Kentucky after devastating flooding. Now, a group from South Carolina is helping survivors pick up the pieces. “It’s pretty devastating down here,” said Robert Mann, a Red Cross volunteer. Robert Mann, from Gaston, and four...
"He's still with us:" Local church keeps faith after fire destroys place of worship
COLUMBIA, SC — A congregation devastated after a fire tore through their church just hours after Sunday service. “It’s been a good pastoring, I got good memories up here," says Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church pastor, Charles Graham. More than three decades of memories - fortunately there...
Missing Columbia 17-year-old found safe.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The missing 17-year-old, who had been last seen at an Elmhurst Road home has been found safe. Freadrick Black was reported missing Monday morning, Columbia Police say they have found him and are checking to see if he's medically sound. Officials say they will reunite Black with his family soon.
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Gun violence is a growing problem in the Midlands. It's an issue law enforcement and community leaders are fed up with. Saturday afternoon a gun violence symposium was hosted by a local nonprofit, Footsteps 2 Success. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says gun violence is the number one problem here in the Midlands and it's plaguing our youth.
Columbia police searching for missing 17-year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old. Police say 17-year-old Freadrick Black was last seen by a relative at an Elmhurst Road home around 11:30 a.m. The teen has a medical condition that needs immediate attention. Freadrick stands 5’08” and weighs 150...
Scam Alert: Scammers impersonating Lexington Police
The Lexington Police Department says they are aware of a telephone scam where a caller spoofs the departments non-emergency number to extort money from victims. The scam caller will claim that a victim has an arrest warrant and that the victim needs to pay it have it go away. Lexington...
Deputies investigating SC shooting that sent one person to hospital
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck. Deputies say the incident happened on the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive...
'We don't know why': Family of 16-year-old shot, killed pleads for stop to violence
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – A Columbia family is pleading with young people to put the guns down and for parents to be more involved. The call comes after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in a seemingly-quiet neighborhood over the weekend. Richland County deputies say 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby...
City of Columbia mosquito spraying to prevent spread of West Nile virus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a dead bird tested positive for the West Nile virus within the city of Columbia, city officials say they will conduct spraying against adult mosquitos. Spraying for mosquitos will start on July 30 and ends on July 31. The spraying will happen between midnight...
Armed and dangerous murder suspect wanted in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department investigators have identified a murder suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 37-year-old man earlier this summer. According to police, Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime once located. Police...
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
16-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a 16-year-old is dead following a shooting on Sunday. According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia was killed in the shooting. Deputies were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive for a report of...
New field to host Dutch Fork's quest for reclaimed supremacy
IRMO, SC (WACH) -- Out at Dutch Fork High School, the Silver Foxes are eager to kickoff the 2022 season. "Man, it's hard practicing in May and then in June and July," Head Coach Tom Knotts said. "All of those months with no carrot dangling out there. Now the carrot is out there."
1.7 Magnitude earthquake felt in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — The Midlands was rocked by another earthquake early Sunday morning the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reports. Officials say the earthquake was felt at 1:24 a.m. on July 31, about 3 miles east of Elgin. This only adds to the recent string of quakes in...
Coroner identifies teen who died in Aiken County collision
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the teenager who was killed in a collision on Charleston Highway. 19-year-old Yazmaine S. Rabon died after the crash on Friday, July 29. Rabon was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
Man found shot to death in car in Aiken county
AIKEN, SC — A man is dead after deputies say he was found in his car with multiple gun shot wounds. 22-year old Deangelo Washington was found dead in his car behind a home on Augusta Rd. According to officials, deputies responded to calls of shots fired on Jefferson...
Woman arrested after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Aiken County. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, a Louisville, Georgia woman was struck by a car. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Man found shot to death in...
Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
Two injured, one dead in Orangeburg County collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Fatal crash in Aiken County under investigation. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in Orangeburg County...
