Enterprise Wildcat football to hold clinic for ladies

247Sports
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
247Sports
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
southeastsun.com
Faulk joins Troy Bank & Trust team
Jeff Kervin, President & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that Bruce Faulk has been named as Vice-President and Commercial Loan Officer for the Enterprise Branch. Faulk graduated from Auburn University and has several years of experience in finance and in financial services. He is very...
wtvy.com
Hartford restaurant voted one of top nine diners in state
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mom’s Kitchen in Hartford was ranked one of the top nine diners in the state by “Best Things Alabama.”. They were in the company of restaurants from Birmingham all the way to Orange Beach. Mom’s Kitchen has been serving the community since 1993 and...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Hunt’s Restaurant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 66 years ago, the legacy of Hunt’s Restaurant was born. “My daddy opened this place back in November of 1956,” said owner Tim Reeves. “He was working for Mr. Charlie Hunt. That’s the reason it’s called Hunt’s. He leased the place from him. He looked after Mr. and Mrs. hunt. After he died, they willed daddy this place.”
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
luvernejournal.com
Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama to hold August meeting
The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will have a meeting Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at 2950 County Road 377 Elba, Alabama 36323. The discussion will be about the Low-Income Home Energy and Community Service Block Grant for fiscal year 2023 (plans are available to be viewed in person by appointment or email request), grants for health care, and the heirship property attorney will address federal recognition. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Chief James Wright of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.
wtvy.com
History of Hartford - Hometown Tour Hartford
News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. The Enterprise Fire Department is getting ready for their upcoming golf tournament -- benefitting their smoke detector program.
wdhn.com
Alabama Bar Association President Gibson Vance visits Coffee Co. Courthouse in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—At the Coffee County Courthouse in Enterprise, the President of the Alabama Bar Association met with area judges and lawyers. Gibson Vance has launched an all-new “confidential initiative” for the nearly 20-thousand Alabama State. Bar members. “The Drive for Five” provides free counseling services for...
wtvy.com
Henry County wreck kills one
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Georgia man died this morning in a single vehicle wreck near Abbeville. Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified that victim as 70-year-old Clyde Humphrey, Jr. of Columbus. Wright said the accident happened when Humphrey drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles...
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: 1 dead after Dale County fire
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The deadly house fire in Dale County early Sunday morning is still an active investigation. The house fire killed one man and sent a mother and son to the hospital. The mother was released from Flowers Hospital on Sunday, and the son was released...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river
A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
wdhn.com
Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
wtvy.com
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a Dothan couple reported missing earlier this month. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman of Bonifay has been arrested and charged. She’s facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count of murder in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell.
Troy Messenger
Brundidge festival a community event
The Brundidge Community Festival is set for 8:30 a.m. until around 5 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Bass House on South Main Street. There is no admission charge and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy “the beauty of being in a small town,” said Patricia Valentine.
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Hartford
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A death investigation is underway in Hartford, according to Hartford police. Preliminary reports say one female was found dead in a home on County Road 45. Sources tell News4 that the...
wdhn.com
Covington County residents react to helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Investigators are working diligently trying to figure out what caused a medical helicopter to crash early Friday afternoon. It was a normal day for Dewayne Robinson and Calvin Hasley just trying to get some yard work down until they saw something unusual that stopped them in their tracks.
WAAY-TV
Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
It happened in Andalusia Friday afternoon. The pilot and 2 EMTs on board were hurt. City officials said two of the three were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, while the third victim was airlifted from the scene.
