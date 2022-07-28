ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Enterprise Wildcat football to hold clinic for ladies

By Special to The Sun
southeastsun.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit

AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'

AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
AUBURN, AL
southeastsun.com

Faulk joins Troy Bank & Trust team

Jeff Kervin, President & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that Bruce Faulk has been named as Vice-President and Commercial Loan Officer for the Enterprise Branch. Faulk graduated from Auburn University and has several years of experience in finance and in financial services. He is very...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Hartford restaurant voted one of top nine diners in state

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mom’s Kitchen in Hartford was ranked one of the top nine diners in the state by “Best Things Alabama.”. They were in the company of restaurants from Birmingham all the way to Orange Beach. Mom’s Kitchen has been serving the community since 1993 and...
HARTFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Enterprise, AL
Enterprise, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Enterprise, AL
Sports
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Wonders: Hunt’s Restaurant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 66 years ago, the legacy of Hunt’s Restaurant was born. “My daddy opened this place back in November of 1956,” said owner Tim Reeves. “He was working for Mr. Charlie Hunt. That’s the reason it’s called Hunt’s. He leased the place from him. He looked after Mr. and Mrs. hunt. After he died, they willed daddy this place.”
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway

Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
TROY, AL
luvernejournal.com

Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama to hold August meeting

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will have a meeting Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at 2950 County Road 377 Elba, Alabama 36323. The discussion will be about the Low-Income Home Energy and Community Service Block Grant for fiscal year 2023 (plans are available to be viewed in person by appointment or email request), grants for health care, and the heirship property attorney will address federal recognition. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Chief James Wright of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.
ELBA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcat#Tennis Shoes#American Football
wtvy.com

Henry County wreck kills one

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Georgia man died this morning in a single vehicle wreck near Abbeville. Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified that victim as 70-year-old Clyde Humphrey, Jr. of Columbus. Wright said the accident happened when Humphrey drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
cenlanow.com

UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: 1 dead after Dale County fire

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The deadly house fire in Dale County early Sunday morning is still an active investigation. The house fire killed one man and sent a mother and son to the hospital. The mother was released from Flowers Hospital on Sunday, and the son was released...
DALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Hartford death investigation

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
HARTFORD, AL
Alabama Now

Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river

A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a Dothan couple reported missing earlier this month. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman of Bonifay has been arrested and charged. She’s facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count of murder in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell.
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Brundidge festival a community event

The Brundidge Community Festival is set for 8:30 a.m. until around 5 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Bass House on South Main Street. There is no admission charge and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy “the beauty of being in a small town,” said Patricia Valentine.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wtvy.com

UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Hartford

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A death investigation is underway in Hartford, according to Hartford police. Preliminary reports say one female was found dead in a home on County Road 45. Sources tell News4 that the...
HARTFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Covington County residents react to helicopter crash

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Investigators are working diligently trying to figure out what caused a medical helicopter to crash early Friday afternoon. It was a normal day for Dewayne Robinson and Calvin Hasley just trying to get some yard work down until they saw something unusual that stopped them in their tracks.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

It happened in Andalusia Friday afternoon. The pilot and 2 EMTs on board were hurt. City officials said two of the three were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, while the third victim was airlifted from the scene.
ANDALUSIA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy