ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What To Know About Goldman Sachs's Downgrade of Coursera

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Axonics Q2 Earnings

Axonics AXNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axonics beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $23.11 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring

Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Hertz Global Holdings

Hertz Global Holdings HTZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Hertz Global Holdings. The company has an average price target of $24.0 with a high of $38.00 and a low of $16.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downgrade#Stock#Coursera Cour#Coursera Coursera Inc
Benzinga

Harmonic: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harmonic HLIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harmonic beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $44.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sanmina: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sanmina SANM reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sanmina beat estimated earnings by 17.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $361.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking Into Booking Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Booking Holdings's (NASDAQ:BKNG) short percent of float has risen 16.03% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 731 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Cognizant Tech Solns's Recent Short Interest

Cognizant Tech Solns's (NASDAQ:CTSH) short percent of float has risen 15.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.50 million shares sold short, which is 1.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Alibaba Group Holding BABA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Goosehead Insurance's Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Goosehead Insurance GSHD earned $2.39 million, a 144.38% increase from the preceding quarter. Goosehead Insurance also posted a total of $53.02 million in sales, a 28.45% increase since Q1. In Q1, Goosehead Insurance brought in $41.28 million in sales but lost $5.38 million in earnings.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022

• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ZoomInfo Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported second-quarter revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $267.1 million, beating the consensus of $252.75 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.17. The gross margin contracted by 18 bps to 82.4%. Income from operations declined 3.4% to $39.5 million, and margin fell by 872...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Ostin Technology Group OST stock rose 30.7% to $2.3 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4 million shares, which is 90.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million. American Virtual Cloud...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Haverty Furniture Cos Earnings Preview

Haverty Furniture Cos HVT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Haverty Furniture Cos will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74. Haverty Furniture Cos bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy