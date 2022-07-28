Full I-41 closure to start Friday night, last 54 hours

www.fox6now.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 back open after 54-hour closure in Zoo Interchange
MILWAUKEE - I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened following a 54-hour closure over the weekend. The full freeway closure took place so crews could put two support beams, also called girders, in place for a Union Pacific Railroad bridge. The beams – which are 115 feet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County fiery wreck on NB I-43 near Elkhorn
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A semi driver suffered minor injuries following a wreck on I-43 near Elkhorn on Monday morning, Aug. 1. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said around 7:45 a.m., a semi traveling north on I-43 crashed into a disabled vehicle on the shoulder – one that had been tagged by a deputy the night before and was empty.
WSAW
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
nbc15.com
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Dragaway fatal crash: Driver was going '200 mph'
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies were called to the Great Lakes Dragaway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a custom, late-model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. According to a release, the driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash, extreme backup: SB I-43 near Bender Road
GLENDALE, Wis. - A crash on southbound I-43 near Bender Road is causing extreme backups for motorists on Monday evening, Aug. 1. Motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Garage fire in Shorewood, no injuries reported
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday morning, Aug. 1 responded to the scene of a garage fire in Shorewood – near Oakland and Olive. Officials say the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported. There was one vehicle inside the garage when the fire broke out. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired report near Milwaukee church
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 21st and Chambers Sunday, July 31. FOX6's crews went to the scene after hearing reports of shots fired outside a nearby church. Video shows police markers lining the ground as officers investigated. There's no word on what led up to this or whether there...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man dies after being pulled from Milwaukee River
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man has died after being pulled from the Milwaukee River late Sunday night, July 31. The victim was pronounced dead at Columbia St. Mary's Monday morning. The dive team was dispatched to the area of MLK Drive and McKinley Avenue around 11:51 p.m. CPR was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wrong-way driver crashes into construction, shuts down I-43 near Capitol
MILWAUKEE - All lanes of Interstate 43 were shut down Sunday morning after a wrong-way driver crashed into construction between Silver Spring Drive and Capitol Drive. It happened around 5:30 a.m. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver entered I-43 at National Avenue and drove northbound in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mega Millions: $1M ticket sold in Kaukauna
MADISON, Wis. - A lucky Wisconsin player won $1 million in the Friday, July 29 drawing, a release from Mega Millions said Monday. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. "We are so excited," said Lighthouse...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Video shows I-43 wrong-way driver approaching construction girders
MILWAUKEE - Video shows the moments before and after a wrong-way driver crashed into a construction zone on I-43 Sunday morning, July 31. That driver, a Milwaukee-area man, 28, was arrested for OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Among the first responders was Ray's Towing Company. They've been in business...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 shot within half-hour at separate locations
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city that happened within a half-hour on Monday, Aug. 1. The first happened around 1:45 p.m. near 83rd and Carmen on the city's northwest side. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a fight. Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Woman killed near 38th and Thurston
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene of a fatal shooting that happened near 38th and Thurston around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31. The medical examiner says an adult female was killed. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday. FOX6 is working to gather more...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County tactical situation resolved
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - One person is dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a tactical situation in Fond du Lac County. The shelter in place recommendation for the subdivision and nearby businesses has been lifted, and CTH UU has reopened to traffic. Around 9:30...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
Concerning number of drownings happening in Southeast Wisconsin
As we head into another summer weekend, it's imperative to put the focus on water safety. Just last weekend, six people drowned in Southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County
BRISTOL, Wis. - Sunflowers, strawberries, raspberries, etc. Summer Sunflower Festival is going on Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for more information.
