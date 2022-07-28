Parkland gunman spent weeks making violent social media posts and searching online for information about mass shootings, testimony shows

www.cnn.com
Related
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Search For Missing Broward Teen Continues Almost a Year Later
No. 1 - Neighbors say two overnight shooting investigations happened within two miles of each other in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two investigations in Southwest Miami-Dade happened three minutes driving distance from each other. One of them taking place in Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 231st Lane. Witnesses told NBC 6 they heard at least ten shots at around 12:30 a.m. and a car speeding off. Video shows detectives overnight with evidence markers by bullets on the street. One of those bullets went through a neighbor’s backyard fence, neighbors say. Police were also on the scene near Southwest 222 Street and 116th Avenue after reported gunshots. Witnesses told NBC 6 a man was shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center.
WVNT-TV
Parkland trial a rare, curtailed look at mass shooting gore
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Few Americans outside law enforcement and government ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation’s worst mass shootings — in most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during or immediately after their attacks. They never make it to court.
Post Register
Loved ones take stand to share loss, prove aggravating factors in Cruz penalty trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — It was a somber start to the third week of the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. For the first time, parents, siblings and a girlfriend took the stand as prosecution witnesses. They read their thoughts, describing the losses they suffered when Cruz murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
‘Our lives have been shattered and changed forever’: Parkland families testify about the loss they suffered
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. This story contains graphic testimony that may be disturbing to some readers. The victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School began coming to life Monday in the words, memories and anguish of those they left behind. Jurors in the case have heard, in excruciating ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 37: School instructor, cellphone searches
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 37 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates Day 9: Victim impact statements prompt tears, laughter
FORT LAUDERDALE — Monday marks the ninth day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. For two weeks, jurors have heard testimony from teachers and students who survived the shooting; from medical...
Click10.com
Man accused of stuffing dog in garbage bag, slamming it to floor during fight with girlfriend
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he stuffed a Yorkshire Terrier into a garbage bag and then slammed the bag on the floor, killing the small dog. Beaubrun Stevenson, 23, faces charges of battery and animal cruelty. According to...
Click10.com
Man robbed of chain in his own front yard in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a man was robbed in the front yard of his own home in southwest Miami-Dade. The robbery occurred around 5:15 p.m. July 17 in the 18700 block of Southwest 316th Street. According to authorities, two armed robbers, described...
Click10.com
Man surrenders after large police presence responds to northwest Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive response of police officers converged on a home in northwest Miami-Dade County on Monday afternoon. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a third party call about threats coming from the home located near the intersection of Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court. It...
Four teenagers shot at Miami apartment complex
Four teenagers were shot at a Miami apartment complex on Friday evening.
musictimes.com
DaBaby Guilty? 2021 Miami Interrogation Caught on Cam, Fans Weigh In
An old surveillance footage of DaBaby's infamous 2021 interrogation in Miami is recently making waves online and fans of the rapper cannot help but weigh in on the controversial matter. Taking place eleven years ago, DaBaby was involved in a shooting fiasco last May 2021 leaving two people with gunshot...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces: 'You Think I'ma Drug Dealer?'
Broward County, FL – Body cam footage of Kodak Black’s latest arrest has surfaced online. The over two-hour video finds a shirtless Kodak Black in the backseat of a cruiser growing increasingly frustrated as the gravity of the situation appears to sink in. At one point, he smacks himself in the head and shouts, “Fuck, bro. Damn, dawg!”
3 suspects arrested in deadly Riviera Beach shooting
Three people are in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this summer in Riviera Beach, police announced Monday.
NBC Miami
Multiple People Hospitalized After Becoming Sick at Miami-Dade Business
Multiple people were hospitalized after they became sick at a business in northwest Miami-Dade Monday, officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the business at 8051 Northwest 79th Place where there were a total of six patients. Five of those patients were being taken to a local...
WSVN-TV
2 daughters of American Airlines employee at MIA, 1st-generation college students, receive scholarships
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida sisters are celebrating a prestigious honor after they received scholarships from American Airlines. Jazlyn and Jailene Jimenez are soaring to new heights after a lifetime of having each other’s back. The students at the University of Central Florida are receiving a piece of more than $1.2 million in scholarship money from the American Airlines Education Foundation.
NBC Miami
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Hallandale Beach
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Hallandale Beach handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in...
NBC Miami
Police Union Requests Fired Broward Sheriff's Deputy Get His Job Back
A fired Broward Sheriff's deputy who was caught on video roughly arresting a teen in Tamarac back in 2019 is asking to get his job back as deputy after he was acquitted on battery charges. Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying...
mycbs4.com
Fight with jail guard leads 8th day of Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — The eighth day of testimony in the sentencing trial of Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz started with a violent incident that happened nine months after his massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Note: The livestream, controlled in the courtroom, will often...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in South Florida
A mail carrier was robbed by two armed robbers in South Florida on Thursday.
When the Mountain Came to Miramar
The first tremor that set the timbers of the house to creaking brought Garry Connell out of his bunk and into the middle of the floor. Then the floor heaved and 'dobe walls swayed while the man fought to keep his footing and pull himself through the doorway to the safety of the dark night. The earthquake that came with the spring of 1932 was on.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1