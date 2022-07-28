Watch police snipers take practice shots inside baseball stadium

www.cnn.com
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
1011now.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting. Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds. One of the...
doniphanherald.com
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha PD identify homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victims of the shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit identified 31-year-old Davonta Williams. The additional victims were a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. OPD is asking for...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Weekend homicide being investigated
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022, in the 2200 block of Lake Street. It was reported that when officers arrived, they found three separate...
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
WIBW
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
1011now.com
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
fox42kptm.com
OPD needs help from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for information from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two others. Police are aware that a large group was at 2225 Lake St. when the incident occurred. The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. on...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.
KETV.com
Fremont police officer shoots man who was on parole from prison
FREMONT, Neb. — The Fremont Police Department said one of its officers shot a man when officers tried to arrest him. FPD said they were called to a home near Lincoln Avenue and Fairacres Drive around 3:00 Saturday morning. Fremont police said a caller to 911 told dispatchers the...
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
WOWT
Marijuana scams hit mailboxes around Omaha metro
A high school art teacher is turning the Bellevue community into his canvas. 6 First Alert Traffic: West Maple closing at 180th Street overnight. One of the busiest roads in northwest Omaha is set to close overnight. Omaha man killed in motorcycle crash with pickup. Updated: 6 hours ago. New...
One dead, multiple injured after Sunday afternoon crash in Saunders County
Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were used. The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
1011now.com
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman died after a Sunday afternoon crash involving four vehicles on Highway 77 that required several people to be extricated. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said in a report Monday morning that several agencies responded to the highway crash at 1:36 p.m. between Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge.
