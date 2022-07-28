ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Senator to stall two Biden Pentagon nominees

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's nominees for industrial policy and weapons acquisition positions at the Pentagon will see their nomination process stalled, Republican U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan said on Thursday, as he sought clarity on an Alaskan mining project.

"Until I get answers, I think both of you are qualified, until I get answers I'm going to put a hold on both your nominations," Sullivan said at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Sullivan spoke at the nomination hearing for Radha Iyengar Plumb for Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, and Laura Taylor-Kale for Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy.

Sullivan said he wanted answerers on a U.S. Department of the Interior move that delayed the Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Road project.

The Ambler mine project seeks to open a remote area rich in copper, zinc and lead and could yield deposits of rare earths metals used in weapons manufacturing.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ.TO) is one of the companies seeking minerals in the region.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

