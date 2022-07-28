ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Wish Former Player Pedro Happy Birthday On Twitter And Fan’s Share Fond Memories

The ex-Chelsea and Barcelona star turned 35 today and his previous club posted a video of a memorable moment from his time at Stamford Bridge.

The club's twitter account posted a video of the star's iconic strike against Watford captioned with a simple " Happy Birthday !" message.

Pedro signed for the side in 2015 after over 300 appearances for Catalan club Barcelona.

During his time at the London outfit, the Spain International helped his team win the Premier League in 2016/17, followed by an FA Cup trophy the season after.

The current Lazio ace finished his Chelsea trophy cabinet by winning the Europa League in the 2018/19 season in a final against fellow Premier League side and London rivals Arsenal.

Pedro scored the 2nd goal of the game as the Blues went on to dominate the Gunners 4-1 with goals from Olivier Giroud two from Eden Hazard.

Sipa USA

The World Cup winner is currently plying his trade in Italy for Lazio, with the veteran attacker scoring 10 goals in 41 appearances for the Serie A team.

The Italian league is the only major league that Pedro has played in, but hasn't won, after winning the Premier League with Chelsea and winning La Liga with Barcelona five times.

He has spent two years in Italy, the first playing for Roma directly after leaving Chelsea.

In the comments, many fans were calling the former player " underrated " and making comparisons to him and the team's poor current form in pre-season.

Chelsea F.C.
