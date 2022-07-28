Tanner English Aims For Prairie Dirt Classic Win, Rookie Award

www.speedsport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
speedsport.com
McKinney Outduels Hoffman At Prairie Dirt Classic
FAIRBURY, Ill. — From Summit Modified races, the FALS Super Nationals, to the FALS Cup points championship, Mike McKinney had won just about every marquee DIRTcar UMP Modified race on the Fairbury Speedway schedule, except one. The Prairie Dirt Classic had evaded his grasp throughout his career, but now,...
speedsport.com
Beach Goes Back-To-Back In AFT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – J.D. Beach solidified his claim as the leading TT rider in all of Progressive American Flat Track by earning a second consecutive victory at the World Famous SC2 Peoria TT presented by Country Saloon on Saturday at the Peoria Motorcycle Club in Peoria, Illinois. While...
speedsport.com
PDC Victory Nets $100,000 For Sheppard
FAIRBURY, Ill. — Brandon Sheppard knew less than 10 laps into Saturday’s Prairie Dirt Classic his ability to read Fairbury’s surface would pay off well. And pay off big. As the New Berlin, Ill., driver saw a cushion building on the track’s high banks, he felt right at home.
speedsport.com
Four Winners, 16 Locked In At Fairbury
FAIRBURY, Ill. — Sixty-two answered the bell, and 16 are locked-in to the main event. The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals portion of the 32nd Prairie Dirt Classic kicked off Friday night at Fairbury Speedway and contested four individual 20-lap Showdown features. In similar fashion to his Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
speedsport.com
Zolodz Is Grundy County Speedster
MORRIS, Ill. — Stan Zolodz IV raced to victory in Friday night’s 30-lap late model stock car feature race at the Grundy County Speedway. A racing career that has included Bandoleros and Legends cars since 2009, Zolodz, the 21-year-old speedster from Hebron, Ind., drove his Chevrolet No. 33 to the win – his first late model checkered flag since 2020 at the third-mile paved oval.
Comments / 0