Hillary Clinton endorses Karen Bass in LA Mayoral race

Natella Palagashvili
4d ago
For straight thinking people that would be a time of revelation and enlightenment that would change their mind and make them to re-access and not vote for Bass. Rick Caruso for LA Mayor!!!!!
nick diaz
4d ago
And the biggest reason not to vote for Bass. Just another out of control liberal who will continue the decline of LA
AJG25710
4d ago
I hope Karen Bass because she will DESTROY Los Angeles. It will be fun to watch that city crumble into total chaos. She doesn’t know what she is doing…
Progressive Los Angeles District Attorney Gascón Reaffirms Opposition to Death Penalty
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón sparked controversy here last week after reaffirming his position against the death penalty—citing racism, classism, cost and overall ineffectiveness as his reasoning. “I am against the death penalty [not only because] it doesn’t work in making us...
Los Angeles Bans Observers from Watching George Gascon Recall Count
Monitors will not be allowed to view the vote-counting process to recall District Attorney George Gascon because the county of Los Angeles does not view the event as an election, county officials say. However, opponents insist that the law clearly states that the recall is an election and the process...
The Sheriff Strikes Back
WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
Los Angeles one step closer to allowing safe injection sites
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles could soon become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites under legislation passed by the state Senate Monday and heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. Newsom said in 2018 he was "very, very open" to the idea of a pilot program...
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
'Atheist Street Pirates' tracking, removing illegally posted religious signs
LOS ANGELES — Spearheaded by Atheists United Executive Director Evan Clark, the “street pirates” are a volunteer group that tracks (using public online reporting), investigates and removes illegally posted religious signs from public spaces in the Los Angeles area. The group has formed an alliance with the...
Remembering Nichelle Nichols: Flowers to be placed on Walk of Fame star
LOS ANGELES - Flowers will be placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Nichelle Nichols Monday, two days after the actress best known for her landmark role of communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on "Star Trek" died at the age of 89. The flowers will be placed on...
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
As Mourning for Councilmember John J. Kennedy’s Death Continues, Council Begins Process to Fill District 3 Seat
Mayor Victor Gordo said Friday in an open letter that while the City and community remain “shocked and saddened” by the unexpected passing of District 3 Councilmember John J. Kennedy on July 21, the process to appoint an interim Councilmember has begun. Confirming what Pasadena Now reported earlier,...
Judge Rules 2 Pomona PD Members Can Take Retaliation Suit to Trial
Two sworn members of the Pomona PD who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 LA County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
California tenants: Your rent could increase up to 10% starting Aug. 1; here's why
LOS ANGELES - Starting August 1, landlords in California are allowed to increase rents on some apartments by as much as 10%, which is the maximum allowed under state law. This comes after the elimination of statewide eviction protections that were in place for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge rules 17 Cedars-Sinai vaccine objectors must arbitrate claims
LOS ANGELES – Most of the 21 former Cedars-Sinai Medical Center workers who sued the hospital, alleging they were wrongfully denied requests for religious and medical exemptions to the hospital’s coronavirus vaccine mandate and then subjected to retaliation and harassment, must submit their claims to binding arbitration, a judge has ruled.
Inglewood’s attorney tries to price gouge treasurer on legal fees
INGLEWOOD – The law firm of Miller Barondess is seeking excessive legal fees from the city’s treasurer in an ongoing matter between the City and its long-time treasurer. Wanda Brown brought a lawsuit against the City after the council retaliated against her for publicly discussing the city’s finances and an overpayment made to a city vendor.
L.A. County experiences record property tax roll increase
A bright side to the sky-high prices of Southern California real estate emerged this week when the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor announced record-breaking property tax receipts. The 2022 assessment roll, the value of inventory of all taxable property in the county, grew by a record $122 billion,...
LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas sues to restore pay after suspension from council
Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas sued the city Friday over the decision to suspend his pay and benefits following his indictment in a federal corruption case.
LA’s art deco General Hospital on track to be turned into affordable housing
The historic Los Angeles County General Hospital, a once cutting-edge medical facility, is closer to becoming affordable housing — another milestone in the building’s nearly 90-year history. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to advance plans to overhaul the art deco building, including locating millions of...
Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 47th consecutive day
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 47th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.649 its lowest amount since March 8. The average price has dropped 81.3 cents since...
LAPD once again increases traffic enforcement on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - After several days of illegal activity, traffic and pedestrian enforcement were stepped up once again on the 6th Street Bridge Sunday. In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Central Bureau announced it would conduct traffic enforcement "to ensure safe passage and movement along the bridge itself."
