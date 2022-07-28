ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hillary Clinton endorses Karen Bass in LA Mayoral race

By CNS Staff
foxla.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxla.com

Comments / 12

Natella Palagashvili
4d ago

For straight thinking people that would be a time of revelation and enlightenment that would change their mind and make them to re-access and not vote for Bass. Rick Caruso for LA Mayor!!!!!

Reply(1)
9
nick diaz
4d ago

And the biggest reason not to vote for Bass. Just another out of control liberal who will continue the decline of LA

Reply
13
AJG25710
4d ago

I hope Karen Bass because she will DESTROY Los Angeles. It will be fun to watch that city crumble into total chaos. She doesn’t know what she is doing…

Reply
2
 

WEHOville.com

The Sheriff Strikes Back

WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles one step closer to allowing safe injection sites

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles could soon become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites under legislation passed by the state Senate Monday and heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. Newsom said in 2018 he was "very, very open" to the idea of a pilot program...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailybruin.com

New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases

This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

Judge Rules 2 Pomona PD Members Can Take Retaliation Suit to Trial

Two sworn members of the Pomona PD who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 LA County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
2urbangirls.com

Judge rules 17 Cedars-Sinai vaccine objectors must arbitrate claims

LOS ANGELES – Most of the 21 former Cedars-Sinai Medical Center workers who sued the hospital, alleging they were wrongfully denied requests for religious and medical exemptions to the hospital’s coronavirus vaccine mandate and then subjected to retaliation and harassment, must submit their claims to binding arbitration, a judge has ruled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood’s attorney tries to price gouge treasurer on legal fees

INGLEWOOD – The law firm of Miller Barondess is seeking excessive legal fees from the city’s treasurer in an ongoing matter between the City and its long-time treasurer. Wanda Brown brought a lawsuit against the City after the council retaliated against her for publicly discussing the city’s finances and an overpayment made to a city vendor.
INGLEWOOD, CA
claremont-courier.com

L.A. County experiences record property tax roll increase

A bright side to the sky-high prices of Southern California real estate emerged this week when the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor announced record-breaking property tax receipts. The 2022 assessment roll, the value of inventory of all taxable property in the county, grew by a record $122 billion,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
