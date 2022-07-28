ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Luke Donald to Replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup Captain

Field Level Media
 4 days ago
Englishman Luke Donald will reportedly be named captain of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, replacing LIV Golf Series defector Henrik Stenson of Sweden.

Stenson was stripped of his captaincy last week after he opted to jump to the lucrative but controversial Saudi-funded rival of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Donald, 44, is a four-time Ryder Cup participant (2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012) and served as a vice captain for the past two Ryder Cup competitions.

According to Thursday’s report in the Telegraph, Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and Edoardo Molinari of Italy will retain their roles as vice captains for Team Europe.

The 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, is scheduled from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

The United States team is the defending champion following a 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September 2021.

Field Level Media

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Likely to Skip U.S. Open

It appears Novak Djokovic won’t be getting a chance to match Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam record at the U.S. Open later this summer. The unvaccinated Djokovic reiterated Sunday that he has no plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, which would rule him out of the U.S. Open unless restrictions to enter the United States are changed.
TENNIS
Field Level Media

Report: Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook Talks in Progress

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are discussing swapping star guards Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, Yahoo Sports reported. According to Saturday’s report, the teams “are actively engaged in discussions.”. Both Westbrook and Irving exercised their one-year, multimillion-dollar options last week, tying them for another season to...
NBA
