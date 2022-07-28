ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Weekender Eastern Iowa! CatVideoFest | Hops for Housing | The Machine Stops: An Opera

By Little Village
Iowa business relies more on volunteers as inflation impacts food prices

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) — Joslyn Hawkins has been serving acai bowls, out of her food truck company called Bloom, for less than a year, KCRG reports. “It comes with like a thick smoothie bowl, you top it with granola, and then you get to customize the top of it,” Hawkins said, describing the food. “We really saw a need for wellness from the inside out in rural Iowa, so that’s where Bloom started.”
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 1st, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) – Brace yourselves for extremely hot temperatures in Iowa this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull at the National Weather Service says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90’s today (Monday) then hitting the mid and upper 90’s tomorrow (Tuesday). By Wednesday the highs could top out at 100 degrees. As for heat indices, it’ll feel like it’s above 100 degrees tomorrow and between 105 and 107 degrees by Wednesday. Krull says the pattern of above-normal temperatures will continue perhaps for another ten days.
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Dallas County Farm Family To Be Honored At Iowa State Fair

One Dallas County farm family will be recognized at the upcoming Iowa State Fair for their hard work and dedication to agriculture. ET Livestock, Steve and Eric Taylor in Bouton, is one of seven families to be named as a 2022 recipient of the Way We Live Award sponsored by Pioneer. The award is in its 14th year and has already recognized 76 Iowa farm families.
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant

John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
Storm chances in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. An isolated storm (possibly even severe) still possible tonight. Before the well-advertised heat coming this week, we've still got a cold front to push through tonight. This front is in northwest Iowa this evening and will push southeast across the state overnight. There's still a low-end chance a couple isolated storms pop up along the boundary the first half of tonight as it travels from NW Iowa into central Iowa.
DNR issues nine toxic beach warnings for July 29-August 4

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
Enjoy The Mild Temperatures While They Last – Heat Is On The Way, Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Enjoy the mild temperatures while they last. As July transitions into August, the National Weather Service says a “prolonged heat event” is coming. Government meteorologist Alex Krull says air temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-90s by Tuesday, sending heat index values above 100. By Wednesday the heat index could be “anywhere between 105 to 107 degrees.” Krull says the pattern of above-normal temperatures could continue for another 10 days.
Regent warns Iowa State about “politically charged” climate science major

An Iowa State Regent is warning Iowa State University officials about what she says could be a “politically charged” major. School officials were looking for permission to add a new bachelor of science degree in climate science this fall. But when seeking approval from the Board of Regents on Wednesday, Regent Nancy Boettger warned that the degree may fall under Iowa’s new law about teaching “controversial” subjects at the state’s Regent universities. She said climate change is a “very politically charged topic” which may run afoul of new “freedom of speech” rules on-campus that force school officials to respect the political views of students with differing opinions.
