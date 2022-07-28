Every year of gardening brings surprises

www.recordherald.com
Related
5 tips for homeowners who have animals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Young, old, your home should be comfortable for animals of all ages you may bring into your family. Here are five tips for homeowners who have animals living with them: Keep your bathroom clean & clear Keep all objects that could harm your animals up and away from their reach. Be […]
dayton.com
Fitness and fun at the Barre at the Bar
A fusion of ballet, Pilates, yoga and strength training paired with a refreshing beverage – Barre at the Bar blends fitness and fun. “It’s a full body workout that’s low impact and beginner friendly,” barre fitness instructor Alexis Reed said. “And having class in a bar adds a fun, social aspect to it.”
Record-Herald
What’s happening at Carnegie Library?
Bonnie’s Books celebrated the final Storytime of the summer with a party on Tuesday, July 26. This storytime series began in August of 2021, with each session of Bonnie’s Books featuring a letter of the alphabet. Books, crafts, songs, and activities related to the corresponding letter and children added to their own alphabet book each week.
spectrumnews1.com
Enjoy lunch with a side of history at Ye Olde Trail Tavern
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — At Ye Olde Trail Tavern, history is found not only on the walls, but in them. “When we were putting the insulation above the kitchen we went up and found this neat bottle just sitting there,” said Christine Monroe-Beard. “It is a golden wedding whisky bottle from the 1920s.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Record-Herald
Farm Bureau annual meeting set for Aug. 16
The Fayette County Farm Bureau annual meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dinner meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Fayette County Airport. A meal will be served and members will be voting on trustees, delegates to the 2023 Ohio Farm Bureau convention and policies. The...
Two New Eateries Spicing Up Life In Delaware County
Today we have two new places to recommend that are making a splash in a hot Delaware County summer. The first is the fantastically-named Blue Santa Mexican Grill, a Mexican-style restaurant which recently opened at 1025 Polaris Parkway. The location is behind the Polaris Krispy Kreme location. The wide-ranging menu...
Places to go near the Dayton Celtic Festival
Here are a few places to check out while you're in the area.
Record-Herald
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record-Herald
Summer Crisis Program continues
The Ohio Department of Development and Community Action Commission of Fayette County will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022.
dayton.com
New Carlisle Italian restaurant expected to expand days of operation
What started as a way to help those in his community find food easily during the coronavirus pandemic has turned into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Chef Franco Gallo, owner of Franco the Foodie located in the space that previously housed StageCoach Cafe in New Carlisle, is now open with a limited carryout menu on the weekends.
Ironton Tribune
Johnson praises expansion in Scioto County
COLUMBUS — State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-14, praised on Wednesday the decision by Benestar Brands to expand their manufacturing presence in southeast Ohio. Benestar plans to invest $2.5 million into the project, bringing 40 new jobs to Scioto County by 2025. The company, known for its manufacturing of snack...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
14 News Anchor Randy Moore wins Ohio Valley Emmy Award
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our 14 News team is celebrating one of our anchors on a job well done. 14 News anchor Randy Moore won the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences-Ohio Valley Emmy Award, Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. The 58th Emmy Awards for the Ohio Valley Chapter...
wnewsj.com
City: Filthy, unsafe house unfit for habitation
WILMINGTON — The house at 46 E. Truesdell St. — where a search warrant was served Wednesday — “has been deemed a hazard to health and safety” and “until further notice has been condemned and is unfit for habitation” states a report from the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
The Energy Transition Runs Into a Ditch in Rural Ohio
This story is the first in a series about the conflict over solar power in Williamsport, Ohio, reported in partnership with ABC News. WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio—Mark Schein sings from the back row, aware that many of the people in the other pews view him as their enemy. His wife, Toni,...
NBC4 Columbus
Rocky won’t stop fighting for a loving home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rocky is a 1-year-old Siberian husky mix who has had a string of unfortunate circumstances. He was adopted when he was a puppy and then returned to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center when the family moved to a home that no longer accepted animals. Rocky was adopted again, and then the exact situation happened again.
dayton.com
July restaurant news: 17 opened, 2 closed, 7 coming soon, others making changes
Several new restaurants with an array of cuisines opened in the Miami Valley this month after a few longtime restaurants decided to close their doors in June. In addition to restaurant openings, others will be coming to the area soon or announcing changes. If you know of a new restaurant...
spectrumnews1.com
Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show
VANDALIA, Ohio — History is being made by a father-son helicopter pilot duo at the Dayton Air Show. U.S. Army Captain Jeff Moss Jr. loaded up into his Guardian Apache Helicopter, getting ready to take to the skies at the Dayton Air Show. “I’ve been coming to the Dayton...
Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
Comments / 0